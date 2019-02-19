Skoda Kodiaq RS UK Review Claims It's Pointless and Overpriced

T-Roc R Nurburgring Test Drive Suggests It's Just like the Golf R

Volkswagen has allowed journalists behind the scenes of the T-Roc R's development at the Nurburgring. This video from Autogefuhl shares a few secrets before the imminent debut in Geneva. 5 photos



In his interview, the boss of the R brand reaffirms his commitment to expansion. A TDI from the SQ7, but this would only serve as the successor to the old



Even though VW won't talk about the specs, it's clear that the T-Roc R uses a 2.0-liter turbo with around 300 HP and 400 Nm of torque, just like the Audi SQ2 and Cupra Ateca. This will be linked to a standard 4Motion AWD system, and a manual gearbox might be available, though the auto is a safer bet.



This particular prototype lets us get up-close with the optional Akrapovic exhaust system, shared with the Golf. But it doesn't have the big cross-drilled R brakes, which is a bit surprising. Inside, even though this is just an unfinished test mule, we do get to see some R seats and a new steering wheel.



So what's this thing like to drive? Well, in everyday situations, it's just like regular T-Roc, but it comes alive when pushed. The dampers stiffen, and the active sound system helps the 2-liter turbo with the soundtrack. So you're not getting anything savage or boring, just a balanced 300 horsepower crossover.



