T-Roc R Nurburgring Test Drive Suggests It's Just like the Golf R

19 Feb 2019, 21:47 UTC
Volkswagen has allowed journalists behind the scenes of the T-Roc R's development at the Nurburgring. This video from Autogefuhl shares a few secrets before the imminent debut in Geneva.
Unlike most small European crossovers, the T-Roc is based on a serious platform. Mostly, it's a lifted version of the Golf 7, and it already maxes out its engine range with impressive 190 horsepower units. However, this also allowed Jost Capito and his R engineers to step in and develop the first performance R crossover.

In his interview, the boss of the R brand reaffirms his commitment to expansion. A Tiguan R should be coming, while the Arteon R is almost confirmed for a 2020 debut. A Touareg R is also very possible, powered by the 4.0 TDI from the SQ7, but this would only serve as the successor to the old Touareg R50.

Even though VW won't talk about the specs, it's clear that the T-Roc R uses a 2.0-liter turbo with around 300 HP and 400 Nm of torque, just like the Audi SQ2 and Cupra Ateca. This will be linked to a standard 4Motion AWD system, and a manual gearbox might be available, though the auto is a safer bet.

This particular prototype lets us get up-close with the optional Akrapovic exhaust system, shared with the Golf. But it doesn't have the big cross-drilled R brakes, which is a bit surprising. Inside, even though this is just an unfinished test mule, we do get to see some R seats and a new steering wheel.

So what's this thing like to drive? Well, in everyday situations, it's just like regular T-Roc, but it comes alive when pushed. The dampers stiffen, and the active sound system helps the 2-liter turbo with the soundtrack. So you're not getting anything savage or boring, just a balanced 300 horsepower crossover.

