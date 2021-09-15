T-650 Quadcopter Promises a Capacity of Over 660 Pounds, Great for Military Applications

5 World's First 4G Drone Can Fly for 32 Minutes, Is Great for Photogrammetry

Introducing the T-650 Heavy Lift Unmanned Air System Concept Vehicle revealed today at DSEi with @MalloyAero. A great example of how we're exploring new capability through collaboration. https://t.co/1PwpKqYM3K pic.twitter.com/ho0kYXtpA6 — BAE Systems Air (@BAESystemsAir) September 14, 2021 The two U.K.-based companies plan to develop a T-650 heavy-lift electric UAS they claim would be capable of carrying a payload of over 660 pounds (300 kg) at a top speed of 87 mph (140 kph), which looks quite impressive, at least on paper.Range-wise, the quadcopter would be able to travel for 19 miles (30 km) with the maximum payload, boasting a large battery with the highest energy density in class. We have no information regarding the capacity of the battery yet.The T-650 would have large propeller blades and a lightweight carbon structure, maximizing its efficiency. Its arms would be removable, to make it easier to transport.Bae Systems and Malloy Aeronautics plan to use the UAS for a wide range of applications, from military to security and even for commercial purposes. The T-650 would be suitable for re-supply and logistics, anti-submarine warfare, casualty evacuation, and close air support, to name just a few.In military applications, the impressive payload capacity of the aircraft would make it valuable in carrying heavy loads for the personnel or help soldiers get out of danger or disaster zones. The plan is to make the T-650 the future workhorse to keep all the personnel safe, as stated by Oriol Badia, CEO of Malloy Aeronautics.Malloy Aeronautics already has three popular UAS models on the market: the T80, the T150, and T400. The latter has the largest capacity, with a maximum payload of 396 pounds (180 kg). But the T-650 would still almost double that capacity, making it the most powerful one developed so far.We are still waiting for updates on a possible launch date of the heavy-lift UAS.

