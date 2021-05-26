SylvanSport’s Go Unfolds as Outrageously Cheap and Versatile Camper Trailer

Look, that capitalized “Go” you just read is there for a reason. It’s the name of a camping trailer created by SylvanSport. With a name like Go, you can only guess what you’re in for. Before I tell you about the trailer, it’ll help to know a bit about Sylvan.
Since 2004 this team has made it their mission to produce quality, long-lasting, and accessible gear for outdoor adventures. Initially, the team started with a trailer design that quickly caught on and has now led the company to produce more than just trailers. It now makes a wide range of camping gear aimed at making your experience that much more comfortable.
The Go is a camping trailer, much like the first ones the team produced. Years later, this puppy includes the pinnacle of their expertise and experience. Best of all, it’s really affordable. The standard GO comes in with a price tag of $9,995 (€8,167 at current exchange rates), enough for you to toss in another five grand and really get yourself comfortable.
As it stands, the entire trailer comes in with a length of 140 inches (356 centimeters), width of 75 inches (191 centimeters), and folded height of just 52 inches (132 centimeters). In garage mode, the Go stands in at 80 inches (203 centimeters), and fully popped, with tent and all, it's 105 inches (267 centimeters). In tent mode the width and length are also affected, but that’s self-explanatory.
Coming in with a dry weight of 840 lbs (381 kg) and a carrying capacity of 810 lbs (367 kg), it should be easily towable by your average pickup truck. If you don’t bring too much gear, you can probably get away using a Camry. That's not recommended, though, for the Camry’s sake.
ATV, a storage box at the front, and of course, the tent pod sitting on its own platform above the rear deck. Also worth mentioning is an equipment rack that can be mounted with equipment ranging from kayaks to bikes, and anything in between.
Now, the storage box and racks are simple enough, but the gear deck brings a level of versatility usually seen among toy haulers, although this is obviously a smaller one. When closed, the interior height of this space is only 17 inches (43 centimeters) tall, but it easily extends to a height of 48 inches (122 centimeters)—tall enough for the 2021 Yamaha TFZ45OR or two dirt bikes.
The tent pod is something else too. Once lifted into position, the gear deck roof unfolds to create two sleeping platforms on the sides capable of supporting 500 lbs (227 kg) each. In total, four people can crash inside the structure. Not only that, but the interior also offers dining options for guests.
solar grill these days. On the other hand, if you talk to SylvanSport about what else you may want to add, like a kitchen or possibly an outdoor shower, let them know as they produce countless camping accessories and gear. All that will probably cost you extra, though.
If you don’t want to sit around and think about things too much, just opt for the Big or All Out package and get everything you need without having to sift through countless options. Mattresses, covers, organizers, spare tire kits, and even outdoor kitchens, all have their place in these packages. Just to get a feel for what you’ll get and for how much, the All Out package comes in with a price of $12,995 (€10,620 at current exchange rates), and it has it all, even a solar kit.
It’s not every day I run across a black pearl like this, so give it a thorough inspection before you make a decision on whether it’s the right tool for your outdoor needs. If you're like me, you may have already decided by now.
