SylvanSport's Loft Rooftop Tent Is a Low-Budget Alternative to Expensive Campers

Spring is just around the corner, and that means a return to outdoor living. However, most folks don't have the cash to purchase a new camper or trailer. Nor do we have the cars necessary to haul such loads. Don't worry; there are alternatives.
One alternative to massive and expensive travel trailers is the rooftop tent. You know, the kind you see loaded up on top of mid-size SUVs and other vehicles. Why do people use such a contraption? Well, most folks like to experience nature as it is, with as few creature comforts as possible. Others just want to sleep under the stars, surrounded by the sounds of fauna. Some people use rooftop tents as an emergency bedroom alternative when traveling on the open road.
But no matter your reasons for using such a trinket, almost always, the decision is taken based on cost. Generally, rooftop tents cost but a fraction of a camper trailer or RV. Clearly, a lot of that has to do with the fact that there isn't much to pay for. After all, they lack bathrooms, running water, and include very little storage room; they are nothing more than mobile bedrooms.
All that brings us to the trinket in question today, SylvanSport's Loft rooftop tent. It's a little mobile bedroom that will cost you a tad under $3,000 (€2,800 at current exchange rates). Best of all, it's a quick and budget-friendly alternative to a travel trailer or other massive RV. Let's dive deeper and see what we can get our hands on.
Now, one of the attractive points of the Loft is the fact that it can be added to just about any vehicle that features a roof rack. With a steel and aluminum frame, 117 lbs (53 kg) is all this tent amounts to, so setup should also be relatively easy. But two people should work together to ensure no back break. Once on top of your car, you'll hit the road and drive on until you reach your destination.
ABS shell took hits from bugs and pebbles while driving down the highway, but it's unscathed. Since it's already late in the day, you decide to prepare your mobile bedroom. You'll then need to dedicate a few seconds of your life to utilize the four hydraulic pistons that will lift the top portion of the shell. The tent itself is made up of 280g T/C fabric with PU coating. The latter ensures the tent doesn't fall apart from repetitive use and fights off the elements. You'll find all that, some storage pockets, and a 2 in (5 cm) sleeping mattress inside.
What's there to do now? It all depends on how prepared you are for whatever you have planned. The Loft is like other rooftop tents and doesn't include any storage space, so you'll need to transform your car into a cargo solution. A cooler with a drink or two and a portable cooktop is a must for longer trips.
Take all that and wrap it up into one neat picture. Imagine yourself on the edge of a mountain ridge, sitting on the edge of your trunk, with a plate of food in hand and a cold one next to you. Maybe you're doing all that in the Loft itself. Why not? With windows all around and entry from two sides, it's as good a place as any to see the shimmering stars above. You can simply fall asleep like this.
Another benefit that the Loft presents is that of working together with other products in the SylvanSport ecosystem. What am I talking about here? If you're aware of this manufacturer's Go Easy kayak trailer, you might know what's possible. The Go Easy is nothing more than a rolling framework onto which you can mount a couple of kayaks, bring along tools, and throw on a Loft. I've added images in the gallery with this setup too. Just note, if you want the full package, you can drop up to $6,500 (€6,100) on it. If you're looking to free up space in your car, this may be the better option.
Again, if you're looking for a less expensive alternative to getting out into the wild with nothing more than the car you currently own, rooftop tents should be on your list. And the Loft comes across as an option to consider.
