Swoop Aero Announces Plan To Develop an Urban Drone Delivery Network in New Zealand

After proving its capabilities mostly in rural areas all over the world, Australian drone logistics company Swoop Aero wants to conquer the urban skies as well, by creating the world’s first city-wide urban air logistics network.
Swoop Aero boasts of having completed more than 13,000 BVLOS (beyond visual line of sight) flights, delivering over 750,000 packages worldwide, in Australia, the U.K., Congo, Mozambique, and Malawi. It was also the first company in the world to deliver a vaccine through a commercial drone operation in Vanuatu (South Pacific Ocean), back in 2018.
The company plans to start developing its urban drone delivery network in Christchurch, the biggest city in the South Island of New Zealand. To that end, it joined forces with ChristchurchNZ’s Urban Development team, to design a concept for the air logistics network and unlock the skies, for both businesses and individuals. ChristchurchNZ is the agency in charge of stimulating sustainable economic growth in the kiwi city.
Swoop Aero plans to use its autonomous docking station Aviary for a fleet of drones. Aviary is a complex solution that includes all the required elements for seamless access to the sky, from charging technology and payload exchange to the landing infrastructure and the user interface.
We are yet to be given a clear timeline for the complex drone network that's going to be developed in New Zealand. However, referring to the recently announced partnership with ChristchurchNZ, Swoop Aero says this collaboration will bring the company closer to its goal of making its service accessible to 100 million people by 2025.
Swoop Aero’s newest delivery aircraft, Kite, is described by the manufacturer as a versatile powerhouse that can be used for various applications such as delivering medical supplies, assisting with disaster response, and more. It can fly at a speed of up to 200 kph (124 mph) carrying up to 5 kg (11 lb) and offers a range of up to 175 km (108 miles) on a single charge, with payloads of up to 3 kg (6.6 lb). Switching batteries and transitioning between its various configurations (transport, live video, mapping, SAR) takes under 30 seconds.
The company plans to start developing its urban drone delivery network in Christchurch, the biggest city in the South Island of New Zealand. To that end, it joined forces with ChristchurchNZ’s Urban Development team, to design a concept for the air logistics network and unlock the skies, for both businesses and individuals. ChristchurchNZ is the agency in charge of stimulating sustainable economic growth in the kiwi city.
Swoop Aero plans to use its autonomous docking station Aviary for a fleet of drones. Aviary is a complex solution that includes all the required elements for seamless access to the sky, from charging technology and payload exchange to the landing infrastructure and the user interface.
We are yet to be given a clear timeline for the complex drone network that's going to be developed in New Zealand. However, referring to the recently announced partnership with ChristchurchNZ, Swoop Aero says this collaboration will bring the company closer to its goal of making its service accessible to 100 million people by 2025.
Swoop Aero’s newest delivery aircraft, Kite, is described by the manufacturer as a versatile powerhouse that can be used for various applications such as delivering medical supplies, assisting with disaster response, and more. It can fly at a speed of up to 200 kph (124 mph) carrying up to 5 kg (11 lb) and offers a range of up to 175 km (108 miles) on a single charge, with payloads of up to 3 kg (6.6 lb). Switching batteries and transitioning between its various configurations (transport, live video, mapping, SAR) takes under 30 seconds.