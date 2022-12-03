Swiss Government May Ban EV Use This Winter to Conserve Electricity

Dubbed the 'Ordinance on Restrictions and Prohibitions on the Use of Electric Energy’ the plan is in a draft phase at present and was put together to detail restrictions on energy consumption this winter.
The plan outlines two separate categories of restrictions. The first being the emergency phase that has three degrees of restrictions that will reduce shop operating hours, heating systems in nightclubs will be turned off and buildings heated to no more than 20 degrees celsius. The ban of electric vehicle usage for non-essential travel is in the third degree of the emergency phase.
The second category is the crisis phase which will be more restrictive in terms of energy usage that could result in streaming services and gaming consoles banned, Christmas lights turned off, and all sports and leisure facilities closed down. The degree of restrictions will be based on the amount of energy available.
The country gets approximateloy 60% of its energy from hydroelectric power stations that rely heavily on snow melt during the spring and summer. As a result, they are rendered much less productive in the winter months. They provide a surplus of energy in the warmer to allow the government to export excess power to neighboring countries. However, they must import energy from France and Germany in the winter months and that supply will costly and erratic this winter because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
It is not clear how the restrictions will be enforced or who will determine whether one's travel are essential or not. The plan certainly is reminiscent of the Covid lockdowns that crippled the global economy and put the public's faith in governments into question. It will certainly be interesting to watch the situation develop if the plan is implemented and what kind of tolerance the general public will exercise.
It also remains to be seen if other countries in the region will follow in drawing up similiar plans.
