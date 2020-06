Even the owner himself, mister Jim Bjork, knows his unique ride is perfect if you want to shoot a Synthwave music/driving video to jam out to. He's been doing custom cars for a long time now and knows what hot.The 4K video below can somehow take you straight into the 1980s with a VCR-style date, chromatic aberrations, and intentionally grainy footage. But since July is Custom Builds Month on autoevolution, we'll focus on the nuts and bolts aspect a little more.We first caught wind of this project in September 2019, when Bjork showed photos of the body kit going on the car. It's an extreme fiberglass package that's been tailored to the C4. Of course, the world has a fair number of widebody Corvette, but nothing else features this bolt-on appearance, which is reminiscent of the JDM custom car scene, mainly due to it being riveted to the bodywork.Taking advantage of the low-rider stane he had planned, the Swedish builder also installed extra ground effects in the form of the massive side skirts and chin spoiler. However, it doesn't have a diffuser, and we think that's the right move; no C4 should have a low diffuser.The Japanese influence has both superficial and hardware sides to it. For example, the front bumper has sections from an actual Nissan 180SX, while the rear wing resembles that which was available for the R32 Skyline GT-R.Speaking of the wheels, these are also virtually unique to this car. These are the Advan SA3R 18-inch alloys, which you'd also find on an R32. But they've been chopped in half and extended to a 13-inch-wide deep-dish format.