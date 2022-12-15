Swedish Ski Racer Designs a Record-Breaking 120 MPH RIB That Costs as Much as a Yacht

“Go big or go home” seems to be the motto for Jon Olsson. A professional freesekier and alpine ski racer, Olsson dreamt of also building the most incredible dayboat anyone could imagine. And so he did – the c’est normal 52R Hybrid is here to conquer the waves and makes everyone’s jaw drop.
If you used to think that RIBS are not exactly the coolest thing you can take out on water, it’s time to think again. Imagine one that looks super sharp thanks to the military-inspired design, that boasts the level of finish that only supercars have, and that can put speedboats to shame, easily hitting more than 100 knots (115 mph/185 kph).
Jon Olsson and Bernico Powerboats brought this dream to life. There’s no other dayboat like it out there, and it claims the title of “the world’s fastest RIB ever built.” Even in pre-delivery runs, the c’est normal 52R Hybrid broke the Rib World Record of 101.6 knots (116 mph/187 kph), “flying” at 104.2 knots (120 mph/192 kph).
It’s the twin Mercury Racing engines, boasting an amazing 3,100 HP, that give this beast its prowess. But, as the name suggests, this is also a modern hybrid type of boat, allowing you to switch to electric propulsion that will give you two good hours of silent, emissions-free fun. However, if you’re all about the adrenaline, the 8 knots (9 mph/14.8 kph) in electric mode simply won’t do.
Insane power must come with top-level safety and comfort. The RIB sports four racing seats that were molded by Jon himself, and fitted with Ohling racing shocks. It’s maneuvered via twin quick-release racing steering wheels, with remote control for the electric motors.
Lastly, this aggressive RIB is also about luxurious comfort. It features a comfortable cabin with a double berth, a toilet and a sink, plus two large dining tables hidden in the cockpit.
The only bad news is this beast’s price tag. If you’ve got €3 million ($3.2 million) lying around, forget the yacht and go for this jaw-dropping toy instead.
Jon Olsson and Bernico Powerboats brought this dream to life. There’s no other dayboat like it out there, and it claims the title of “the world’s fastest RIB ever built.” Even in pre-delivery runs, the c’est normal 52R Hybrid broke the Rib World Record of 101.6 knots (116 mph/187 kph), “flying” at 104.2 knots (120 mph/192 kph).
It’s the twin Mercury Racing engines, boasting an amazing 3,100 HP, that give this beast its prowess. But, as the name suggests, this is also a modern hybrid type of boat, allowing you to switch to electric propulsion that will give you two good hours of silent, emissions-free fun. However, if you’re all about the adrenaline, the 8 knots (9 mph/14.8 kph) in electric mode simply won’t do.
Insane power must come with top-level safety and comfort. The RIB sports four racing seats that were molded by Jon himself, and fitted with Ohling racing shocks. It’s maneuvered via twin quick-release racing steering wheels, with remote control for the electric motors.
Lastly, this aggressive RIB is also about luxurious comfort. It features a comfortable cabin with a double berth, a toilet and a sink, plus two large dining tables hidden in the cockpit.
The only bad news is this beast’s price tag. If you’ve got €3 million ($3.2 million) lying around, forget the yacht and go for this jaw-dropping toy instead.