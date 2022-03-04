Swedish Engineers Successfully Test an Innovative Component for Sustainable Aviation

There are many paths that can lead to decarbonizing aviation, and one of them is through the development of innovative aircraft components with the help of the latest technology. Engineers at the Swedish company GKN Aerospace have reached a milestone in their revolutionary Turbine Rear Structure (TRS) project.
GKN Aerospace is one of the aviation companies that is actively playing a part in the sustainable future of green aviation, and its Clean Sky-2 Engines research Program is a major step in that direction. Part of the program is developing an innovative Turbine Rear Structure (TRS). The TRS is known as a key component for engine efficiency, which maximizes the axial thrust and controls the flow from the engine’s low-pressure turbine – GKN Aerospace explains.
What makes this TRS innovative, compared to conventional ones, is that it’s shorter and lighter. To achieve this, the Swedish engineers combined cutting-edge manufacturing processes, such as 3D-printing technology and metal casting, with a new-generation metallic alloy that can withstand higher temperatures. Together, the mechanical properties and aerodynamic performance of this component could reduce weight by 14%, which results in fewer carbon emissions of the engine.
The new lightweight TRS demonstrator was successfully tested by the team at GKN Aerospace, proving that they are on track to bringing this component to the market. The TRS was manufactured at the company’s Global Technology Center, in Sweden, and was validated at a special test facility at Chalmers University. Other partners in this complex project include the regional manufacturing technology center PTC/Innovatum and Brogren Industries (SME), with support from the Swedish Government’s National Aeronautics Research Program (NFFP).
The lightweight TRS is not the only accomplishment of GKN engineers in terms of sustainable aircraft manufacturing. Earlier this year, the company became the official supplier for Gulfstream’s new G400 and G800 business jets. Both jets will be manufactured with sustainable thermoplastics, which save a minimum of 10% of the total weight, compared to traditional components, leading to fewer carbon emissions.
What makes this TRS innovative, compared to conventional ones, is that it’s shorter and lighter. To achieve this, the Swedish engineers combined cutting-edge manufacturing processes, such as 3D-printing technology and metal casting, with a new-generation metallic alloy that can withstand higher temperatures. Together, the mechanical properties and aerodynamic performance of this component could reduce weight by 14%, which results in fewer carbon emissions of the engine.
The new lightweight TRS demonstrator was successfully tested by the team at GKN Aerospace, proving that they are on track to bringing this component to the market. The TRS was manufactured at the company’s Global Technology Center, in Sweden, and was validated at a special test facility at Chalmers University. Other partners in this complex project include the regional manufacturing technology center PTC/Innovatum and Brogren Industries (SME), with support from the Swedish Government’s National Aeronautics Research Program (NFFP).
The lightweight TRS is not the only accomplishment of GKN engineers in terms of sustainable aircraft manufacturing. Earlier this year, the company became the official supplier for Gulfstream’s new G400 and G800 business jets. Both jets will be manufactured with sustainable thermoplastics, which save a minimum of 10% of the total weight, compared to traditional components, leading to fewer carbon emissions.