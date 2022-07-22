SVolt Tests Solid-State Sulfur Battery Capable of 600+ Miles of Range

SVolt Energy is known for pushing the LFP technology’s boundaries, with several LFP batteries showing impressive energy density. The Chinese company did not put all its eggs in one basket, though, and is now ready to announce a breakthrough in solid-state sulfur batteries.
SVolt has developed several all-solid-state sulfur battery prototypes with capacities of up to 20 Ah. The cells have successfully passed all safety tests, including piercing tests and 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) hot box tests. The energy density of the cells ranges between 350 and 400 Wh/kg, which is impressive compared to the best Li-Ion batteries on the market today. For instance, Tesla’s 2170 battery cells have around 260 Wh/kg energy density.
Once the cells enter series production, they could allow electric vehicles to travel as far as 620 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge, according to SVolt Energy cited by CNEVPost. Of course, carmakers could choose to use a smaller battery, cutting costs and improving efficiency while maintaining a sensible range. Either way, the consumers will benefit from the new technology.
Lithium-sulfur cells are considered the holy grail of batteries. They are actively researched and pursued by all the industry’s players. Producing a viable Li-S battery was considered “hard as hell” because existing technologies were not able to make them endure more than a few charge/recharge cycles. SVolt is confident it has found a way to produce solid-state electrolyte materials at scale.
This is another example of how lab research can be used in the real-life production of improved battery cells. Researchers only recently discovered a breakthrough solid electrolyte for sulfur batteries. Together with other studies in the field of batteries, such researches accelerate the development of solid-state batteries.
SVolt is not the only company close to mass-producing a solid-state battery. WeLion, another Chinese company, is on track to supply semi-solid-state batteries to NIO for its ET7 sedan. The battery pack boasts an energy density of 360 Wh/kg and will enter production this year. Gotion High-Tech also works to deliver a semi-solid ternary battery with a similar energy density by the end of the year.
