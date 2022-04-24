SVEN Is a 3D-Printed E-Pedal Car That Both You and Your Kid Can Enjoy Driving

A folding, electric pedal car that you can 3D print at home and can be driven by a seven-year-old. Yes, this kind of vehicle exists and it may very well become the next viral thing for adults and kids alike.
We are all trying to come up with greener, more responsible, and more convenient means of transport and this Slovak father might just have a winner. The SVEN smart e-pedal car is his own invention and looks like one interesting four-wheeler, to say the least.
Born out of this guy’s desire to connect more with his kids, this so-called family electric pedal car is 3D printed and built for outdoor fun. Easily adaptable to a wide range of driver sizes, SVEN can be used by the entire family, from parents to offspring.
According to its maker, you can 3D print the vehicle yourself at home following the provided designs or you can have it shipped to you, assembled or not, depending on your preference.
Described as an electric bike with four wheels, SVEN is a street-legal pedal car that doesn’t require a license. It features a lightweight but durable aluminum frame and carbon fiber parts that are environmentally friendly and affordable. It has a folding design and measures just 0.7 m x 0.9 m x 1.2 m (275.6” x 354.3” x 472.5”) when folded, meaning it can fit in the trunk of your full-sized car. The electric pedal car has a maximum payload of 110 kg (240 lb).
SVEN comes with four distance sensors in the front and two in the rear to help you with parking and offers light and sound warnings when it detects an obstacle. It features front suspension, an advanced brake system, and a multifunctional steering wheel with a touchscreen dashboard that offers information on the battery level, current speed, assistance level, and more. The pedal car can be locked and unlocked simply by pressing a button.
As for its performance features, SVEN doesn’t seem to shine in terms of speed or range, but I guess that's to be expected with a mini-car that is kid-friendly. You get a limited top speed of 15 mph (25 kph) and a range of 37 miles (60 km) per charge. The electric pedal car is offered in two versions: a Standard one with basic charging that requires 8 hours to fully charge the vehicle and a Comfort version with fast charging, which requires only two hours.
You can find both versions on Indiegogo and get the Standard SVEN for €3,000 (approximately $3,250) and the Comfort SVEN for €3,500 ($3,780). The estimated shipping date is December 2023.
