SVE's 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off Road Takes the Legendary Name Rock Crawling

Just about every General Motors fan has heard a little something about the legendary Yenko Camaros from the late 1960s. And Specialty Vehicle Engineering has been harnessing the fame since 2016, creating a modern alternative based on the sixth-generation muscle car. This summer they also added a little something for the performance truck fanbase, the 800-hp, supercharged, 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado.
Anyone seeing the limited-edition pickup truck would agree it’s anything but an average Chevrolet Silverado – just like the stock GM product, the SVE build is also available at official dealerships. Although just 50 units are available, it comes with great diversity: 2WD and 4WD, Crew Cab or Double Cab.
There was just one thing missing, and that is the usual off-road performance credentials. No worries, because SVE has just rectified the issue, revealing on its social media account the all-new 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off Road.
Available now from Chevrolet dealers, the supertruck keeps the same custom-built 800-hp 378 cu. in. supercharged LT1 engine from the street version along with the 50-unit limited series exclusivity perk. This time around, it’s offered (in any factory-available paint) as a Crew Cab or Double Cab in a 4WD configuration, along with a raft of upgrades designed to make rock crawling a bit easier.
As such, this time around the suspension setup goes the opposite way – lifting the body by four inches with a kit from BDS and packing Fox shocks along with HD rear sway bar.
The performance credentials remain in place, though, with an upgraded heavy-duty six-speed automatic transmission, six-piston calipers for the front Brembo brakes, as well as bespoke 20-inch alloys in a matte finish wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler off-road performance tires.
The styling is not entirely different from its sibling, although it points out the different usage scenarios envisioned for the new limited edition with special Yenko Off Road 1/4 panel graphics, among many other available accessories. Best of all, the series also comes with a limited three-year/36,000-mile warranty on the upgrades.
