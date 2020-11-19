SVE's 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado Off Road Takes the Legendary Name Rock Crawling

Just about every General Motors fan has heard a little something about the legendary Yenko Camaros from the late 1960s. And Specialty Vehicle Engineering has been harnessing the fame since 2016, creating a modern alternative based on the sixth-generation muscle car. This summer they also added a little something for the performance truck fanbase, the 800-hp, supercharged, 2021 Yenko/SC Silverado.

