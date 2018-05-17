Suzuki Swift Sport's New Price of £16,499 Seems More Reasonable

Suzuki has just announced a limited time discount for the all-new Swift Sport, which will be available from £16,499.

While the Ford packs a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder instead of last year's 1.6L, the Swift Sport now uses a 1.4L turbo rather than the old 1.6L. Power is only 140 HP , but torque has gone up 44% to 230 Nm (169 lb-ft). In combination with the low weight of only 975kg (2,149 lbs), this makes the Swift go 0 to 62mph in 8.1 seconds. However, the Fiesta ST is noticeably faster.



Having a smaller turbo engine has changed the car's character, but it also improved efficiency. Suzuki claims a combined 50.4 mpg UK, though you'd struggle to get that in the real world.



