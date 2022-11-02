Suzuki Reveals Prices for 2023 Address 125 and Avenis 125 Scooters

Earlier this year, Suzuki expanded its economical scooter lineup with two new models boasting different but equally appealing body lines, the Address 125 and the Avenis 125. The urban two-wheelers are now available for order in the UK, and the Japanese manufacturer has just announced their prices.
As such, the more curvaceous, classically-styled 2023 Suzuki Address 125 will be available for a recommended retail price of £2,499 (that’s $2,878 or €2,905 at current exchange rates), while the sportier-looking Avenis will retail for £2,699 ($3,106/ €3,136) when they come to the market in early 2023.
If you missed the news when the new urban scooters were initially unveiled, know that both scooters are identical under the skin, using the company’s proprietary Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine balances fuel economy and performance. This is a 124cc single-cylinder motor that not only meets the licensing requirements of new riders in Europe and the UK but also produces just 44g/km of CO2 emissions.
Fuel consumption for the new Suzuki 125 scooters is said to be 149 mpg (1.59 l/100 km). To get to this impressive figure, riders must carefully monitor the Suzuki Eco Drive indicator light on the LCD display, which will tell them when maximum fuel economy is achieved.
In terms of performance, both the 2023 Address 125 and the Avenis 125 are capable of delivering 8.5 hp (8.7 ps) at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm (7.3 lb-ft) of torque at 5,500 rpm. As is customary for scooters, the new 125s come with a fully automatic CVT (continuously variable transmission).
The new Suzuki scooters differ in the looks department, with the Address 125 model featuring a classic city appearance, with attractive curved body lines complemented by chrome-plated accents and a classic rounded headlight, while the Avenis 125 boasts a more athletic appearance with sharper lines that evoke agility and speed.
Both come with 21.8L under-seat storage and two utility hooks, perfect for carrying saddlebags, and are perfect for everyday use.
