Suzuki Jimny Monster Truck Shows Up in Tokyo, Still Looks Cute

11 Jan 2019, 12:39 UTC ·
When we drove the Suzuki Jimny last year, the offroading abilities of the little machine were downright impressive. So while the iconic model could now hold its own better on the highway, it could also tackle rough terrain like it was nothing. Then again, there are also aficionados out there who will always feel the need for more.
And this is how Jimnys like the one sitting before you are born. As you can notice, the example of the famous Suzuki has been given the monster truck treatment. And the results now adorns the floor of the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

It all starts with super-sized wheels and tires, with a beadlock setup being used to ensure the rubber stays in place even during extreme nature stints.

The Monster Jimny, as the vehicle has aptly been named, also features the kind of suspension that can sustain the hardware mentioned above.

Even so, the Suzuki still looks cute in our book. In fact, the monster truck even received scale models and you can see two of them in the image below - the social media post showcasing the pumped-up Jimny also brings us other wacky builds, such as the infamous snow rally Ferrari F40 and a Toyota Hiace that had borrowed the twin-turbo V6 heart of the Nissan GT-R.

Much to nobody's surprise, the Suzuki Jimny also received more conventional accessories for the Japanese venue, as you'll be able to see in the second Instagram post below.

Nevertheless, while we adore the monster truck theme, we're not big fans of the other visual aftermarket bits and pieces fitted to the car, since the factory mix seems right just the way it is.

Of course, with the 2019 Suzuki Jimny being a popular toy, this won't stop aftermarket developers from introducing more and more developments for the tiny offroader.


 

