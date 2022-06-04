Suzuki Hayabusa Does Insane Wheelie, Humiliates a Lamborghini SVJ in Drag Race

It takes a contender with a strong heart to race a rival with close to four times its horsepower and twenty times its price tag. Regardless of how intimidating racing a Lamborghini SVJ is, the Suzuki Hayabusa was crowned the fastest stock motorcycle when it first debuted in 1999. Mat Watson of Carwow put these two racers head to head in a drag race.
Drag races have gotten pretty boring, and honestly speaking, they are not the most appropriate measure of motorsport superiority. But a drag race between a car and motorcycle sparks some curiosity.
Despite the kind of accelerating brilliance motorbikes are capable of, the SVJ, on paper, packs some intimidating features. It has an impressive 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 pushing 759 hp (770 ps) and 631 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. It runs all four wheels via a 7-speed single-clutch robotized manual gearbox (jargon for a paddle-shift auto). The SVJ weighs 1,525 kgs and costs a whopping £437,097 ($350,000).
The Suzuki Hayabusa, on the other hand, has a 1,340 cc engine that puts down 195 horsepower. While that’s close to 4 times lower than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, it weighs just over 573 lbs (260 kg) and costs around £21,230 ($17,000).
The first challenge is a quarter-mile drag race. Thanks to its launch control feature, the Lamborghini SVJ takes the lead for the first 200-yards. But, there are still 1,560 yards to the quarter-mile mark, and that’s enough for the Hayabusa to turn the race around completely.
“How do you launch a bike with a one-wheel-drive as good as a heavy car with four-wheel-drive and massive fat tires?” Watson asked, looking puzzled.
They did a rematch, and even though it looked like the SVJ would win, the Hayabusa closed the gap. The Suzuki Hayabusa won the race completing the quarter-mile in 10.4-seconds while the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ did it in 10.7-seconds
The duo did two more races, including a break test. We recommend you catch the action in the video below. The Hayabusa humiliates the Lamborghini with a show-off wheelie at one point.
