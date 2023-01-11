Suzuki eVX Concept Looks Like a Smaller Dacia Bigster, Previews EV Crossover for 2025

While most car enthusiasts are waiting for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon in Japan to officially open its gates this Friday, on January 13, some of them forgot about the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo taking place in India. This is where Suzuki unveiled their eVX Concept, which previews a production battery-electric crossover that is due in 2025.
From bumper to bumper, the new Suzuki eVX Concept measures 4,300 mm (169.3 in) long. This makes it 125 mm (4.9 in) longer than the Vitara, and 45 mm (1.8 in) shorter than the new Grand Vitara. At 1,800 mm (70.9 in) wide and 1,600 mm (63 in) tall, it is 5 mm (0.2 in) wider than the latter, and 35 mm (1.4 in) shorter. They have yet to mention the length of the wheelbase, but it is probably comparable to that of the Grand Vitara.
“I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first strategic EV,” said Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki. “At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive.”
Sending Dacia Bigster vibes, the eVX show car looks like a Suzuki crossover from the future. It has V-shaped LED headlights that are connected to the grille, a big corporate logo in the middle of the bumper, muscular hood, and skid plate. There is a big amount of black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, and sharp lines running across the profile. We can also see some protective elements on the lower parts of the doors, and boxy wheel arches.
Further back, it has an upright tailgate, with the central piece dominated by the headlights that are linked together into a single unit. The roof, which is slightly arched towards the rear, ends with a double-bubble spoiler piece, and the diffuser has a brake light incorporated in the middle. Side cameras have replaced the traditional mirrors, and it appears that the study has frameless side windows. The wheels have an intricate design, and were wrapped in normal tires that probably help improve the driving range, and reduce the sounds transmitted to the cabin.
We couldn’t catch a glimpse of the interior at the time of writing, as the Japanese automaker was not willing to uncover it. Also, it is not visible at all through the heavily-tinted windows, and we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that it is not ready yet. Still, that is pure assumption, as we could be wrong, so you may want to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Suzuki states that the new eVX Concept has a 60 kWh battery pack, which enables a 550-km (342-mile) range on the MIDC (Modified Indian Driving Cycle). Details surrounding the battery-electric powertrain are still unknown.
