Suzuki Confirms AIMExpo Presence This Year

As a founding participant in four shows so far, Suzuki has successfully leveraged the event's platform to launch new bikes in the past at the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) and is now confirming its fifth coming.

“AIMExpo continues to provide the ideal platform for the powersports industry to gather in North America, and Suzuki has seen the benefit of attending consistently year over year,” said Paul LaBella, Communications Manager, MC/ ATV Division. “We’re very positive about the move to Columbus, especially the close proximity for dealers, and we’re looking forward to seeing new and returning attendees in our display booth while offering the opportunity to experience a variety of Suzuki motorcycles first-hand at AIMExpo Outdoors!.”



The move to Columbus is a very welcomed strategy by most manufacturers as it brings more than 40 percent of the nation’s dealers within 500 miles. This will enable Suzuki to easily engage with its partners while the proximity of Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Louisville will bring more consumers to the show floor.



“Suzuki was one of the first OEMs to commit to AIMExpo presented by Nationwide and has been a key participant since the inaugural event,” said Mike Webster, Senior Vice President, MIC Events. “Over the past four years we’ve looked forward to seeing what Suzuki will share with attendees, and 2017 is no exception."



Suzuki’s last year public unveiling of the new GSX-R1000 at AIMExpo was very well received by the media, dealers, and consumers present at the event. This autumn should be no exception, and we really hope to see an all-new SV1000.



