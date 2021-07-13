SUVs Kill the 2022 Hyundai Veloster in the USA, Veloster N Lives On

The second generation Hyundai Veloster has been officially retired from the U.S. of A, three years after it entered production. The compact hatchback, with its weird three-and-a-half-door body style, is no longer available for the 2022MY, but the hot N variant isn’t going anywhere yet.
Buried inside Hyundai’s 2022 model year changes release, the announcement was officially made a few days ago, with the automaker stating that they have pulled the plug on the Veloster 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo, and Ultimate trim levels, due to the “expanded SUV lineup”.
The company’s official website has yet to be updated, and reveals the 2021 Veloster in the aforementioned grades. Pricing starts at $18,900 for the base spec, going up to $23,100, $23,450, and $25,750 for the mid-range options respectively, and up to at least $28,450 for the top-of-the-line version.
On a related note, Hyundai isn’t ready to give up on the Veloster N just yet, so the model will live on for the new model year. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it might retain the $32,250 MSRP of the outgoing variant, which is offered with 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) complimentary maintenance, like every other Hyundai sold in the States.
The hot hatch comes in a single trim level, with standard electronically controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels shod in 235/35 Pirelli P Zero tires, and sporty exterior add-ons.
Inside, it gets standard front seats with extra side bolstering and electric adjustment for the driver, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4.2-inch color TFT display in the instrument cluster, Infinity premium audio, SiriusXM sat-radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, reversing camera, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, and alloy pedals.
Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 275 HP at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque at 1,450 rpm. The mill is paired to a standard six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.
