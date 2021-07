SUVs Kill the 2022 Hyundai Veloster in the USA, Veloster N Lives On

HP

Buried inside Hyundai’s 2022 model year changes release, the announcement was officially made a few days ago, with the automaker stating that they have pulled the plug on the Veloster 2.0, 2.0 Premium, R-Spec, Turbo, and Ultimate trim levels, due to the “expanded SUV lineup”.The company’s official website has yet to be updated, and reveals the 2021 Veloster in the aforementioned grades. Pricing starts at $18,900 for the base spec, going up to $23,100, $23,450, and $25,750 for the mid-range options respectively, and up to at least $28,450 for the top-of-the-line version.On a related note, Hyundai isn’t ready to give up on the Veloster N just yet, so the model will live on for the new model year. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but it might retain the $32,250 MSRP of the outgoing variant, which is offered with 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) complimentary maintenance, like every other Hyundai sold in the States.The hot hatch comes in a single trim level, with standard electronically controlled suspension, electronic limited-slip differential, 19-inch wheels shod in 235/35 Pirelli P Zero tires, and sporty exterior add-ons.Inside, it gets standard front seats with extra side bolstering and electric adjustment for the driver, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4.2-inch color TFT display in the instrument cluster, Infinity premium audio, SiriusXM sat-radio, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, reversing camera, air conditioning, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, and alloy pedals.Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 275at 6,000 rpm and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm) of torque at 1,450 rpm. The mill is paired to a standard six-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive.