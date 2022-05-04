Sustainable, France-Made Plume Allure Electric Scooter Flashes Its Colored LEDs With Style

Stylish in appearance and built in France using sustainable materials, Plume Allure wants to redefine urban transportation. And to top it all, the two-wheeler can also put on a cool light show with flashing, colored LEDs.
One important thing that sets this French-designed scooter apart from the competition is that it claims to be the first to benefit from the Origine France Garantie certification, which means 82 percent of the components used in it come from France. Brands that want to obtain this certification have to go through multiple tests to prove they qualify and Plume passed them all with flying colors.
And speaking of colors, there’s another little perk that makes the Plume Allure a head-turner. It comes with a powerful, visible LED strip in the front, which flashes to attract attention and can also change colors.
The e-scooter has a tubular chassis, a double fork, a large, comfortable deck, drum brakes, and packs 10” rims with puncture-proof tires. There’s also a 3.5” Bluetooth-connected screen. The Plume Allure weighs around 20 kg (44 lb) and offers a maximum payload of 120 kg (264 lb).
Battery-wise, there are two scooter versions to choose from. One of them comes with a 9.5 Ah/456 Wh battery that offers ranges of up to 45 km (28 miles) and the other one packs a 15 Ah/720 Wh battery that offers up to 70 km (43 miles) on a charge. Fully charging the scooter requires around 3.5 hours. The manufacturer partnered with battery designer and manufacturer Gouach for the Plume Allure and boasts of the technology in the batteries enabling each lithium-ion cell to be treated as a unitary consumable that is easy to replace. The weld-free design of the Plume makes it easy for the user to replace the defective cells.
The e-scooter packs a 500W motor with 1,000W of peak power and can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph).
You can now get the Plume Allure on Kickstarter, with the first edition scooters being priced at €880 ($925) if you opt for the smaller battery and €1,120 ($1,180) if you get the 70 km/43 miles per charge version. The estimated delivery date is November 2022.
And speaking of colors, there’s another little perk that makes the Plume Allure a head-turner. It comes with a powerful, visible LED strip in the front, which flashes to attract attention and can also change colors.
The e-scooter has a tubular chassis, a double fork, a large, comfortable deck, drum brakes, and packs 10” rims with puncture-proof tires. There’s also a 3.5” Bluetooth-connected screen. The Plume Allure weighs around 20 kg (44 lb) and offers a maximum payload of 120 kg (264 lb).
Battery-wise, there are two scooter versions to choose from. One of them comes with a 9.5 Ah/456 Wh battery that offers ranges of up to 45 km (28 miles) and the other one packs a 15 Ah/720 Wh battery that offers up to 70 km (43 miles) on a charge. Fully charging the scooter requires around 3.5 hours. The manufacturer partnered with battery designer and manufacturer Gouach for the Plume Allure and boasts of the technology in the batteries enabling each lithium-ion cell to be treated as a unitary consumable that is easy to replace. The weld-free design of the Plume makes it easy for the user to replace the defective cells.
The e-scooter packs a 500W motor with 1,000W of peak power and can reach a top speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph).
You can now get the Plume Allure on Kickstarter, with the first edition scooters being priced at €880 ($925) if you opt for the smaller battery and €1,120 ($1,180) if you get the 70 km/43 miles per charge version. The estimated delivery date is November 2022.