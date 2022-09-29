Surprise: CUPRA Unveils New Authenticity Pack for Owners of Second-Gen SEAT Leon CUPRA K1

We didn’t see this one coming, especially since it’s so rare for a carmaker to celebrate special edition models that don’t go back at least several decades. And even when they do, they don’t really have the owners of those specific older vehicles in mind.
Leave it cu CUPRA to surprise everybody by celebrating the special edition SEAT Leon CUPRA K1, which was built by the Spanish carmaker for the UK market in 2008 and 2009. Based on the second-generation Leon, only 450 examples of the CUPRA K1 specification were produced.
Today, the carmaker is launching an exclusive Authenticity Pack, which includes a certificate of authenticity and a numbered badge unique to each K1 example – identifying the sequence in which they were sold. This means that every single K1 edition model will now be officially recognized as a limited-edition car.
As for what makes the second-gen Leon CUPRA K1 special, that would be its re-styled front and rear bumpers, upgraded side skirts, a more pronounced spoiler, chrome-tipped centrally mounted oval exhaust and a bespoke trunk lid badge.
Power meanwhile came from a 2.0-liter turbocharged TSI gasoline engine, producing 236 hp (240 ps).
“The original SEAT Leon CUPRA K1 was celebrated at the time for its distinctive looks courtesy of its special edition styling kit. The Leon CUPRA K1 set the standard at the time for sporty road presence, and it would be fantastic to get as many of the original vehicles together at our UK headquarters to celebrate this heritage,” said CUPRA UK sales exec, Simon Bradley.
“Although just 450 K1 examples were sold, it was never officially a limited-edition vehicle. However, by offering owners a numbered badge which identifies the sequence in which they were sold, this rare model will now be recognized as a limited-edition variant.”
If you own a Leon CUPRA K1 model and you want to receive your Authenticity Pack, you can do so on October 23 by visiting this link.
Today, the carmaker is launching an exclusive Authenticity Pack, which includes a certificate of authenticity and a numbered badge unique to each K1 example – identifying the sequence in which they were sold. This means that every single K1 edition model will now be officially recognized as a limited-edition car.
As for what makes the second-gen Leon CUPRA K1 special, that would be its re-styled front and rear bumpers, upgraded side skirts, a more pronounced spoiler, chrome-tipped centrally mounted oval exhaust and a bespoke trunk lid badge.
Power meanwhile came from a 2.0-liter turbocharged TSI gasoline engine, producing 236 hp (240 ps).
“The original SEAT Leon CUPRA K1 was celebrated at the time for its distinctive looks courtesy of its special edition styling kit. The Leon CUPRA K1 set the standard at the time for sporty road presence, and it would be fantastic to get as many of the original vehicles together at our UK headquarters to celebrate this heritage,” said CUPRA UK sales exec, Simon Bradley.
“Although just 450 K1 examples were sold, it was never officially a limited-edition vehicle. However, by offering owners a numbered badge which identifies the sequence in which they were sold, this rare model will now be recognized as a limited-edition variant.”
If you own a Leon CUPRA K1 model and you want to receive your Authenticity Pack, you can do so on October 23 by visiting this link.