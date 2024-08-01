Superyacht Ethos Runs Aground After Crew Accidentally Left a Door Open

Mo' money mo' problems, as Biggie Smalls would say: a 47-meter (154-foot) superyacht began to list after it was accidentally flooded by one of the crew members, and later ran aground off the coast of a Greek island.
The yacht in question is Ethos, delivered in 2014 by Admiral Yachts as Entourage and also known as PetraTara. It was renamed Ethos in 2023, when it changed hands. Right after delivery in September of that year, the new owner oversaw a complete refit that was completed in January 2024.
Ethos was like new at the time this happened, in other words. The superyacht was off the coast of Kefalonia, Greece, when it started taking on water at the starboard side of the stern. According to reports in the local media, the accidental flooding happened when one crew member "forgot" to close one of the access side doors.
By the time the crew noticed what was happening, bad weather had set in, and there was little they could do anymore. Video shot by passers-by show the superyacht listing to the starboard side, with most of the stern underwater already.
Ethos is a 47-meter (154-foot) superyacht delivered by Admiral Yachts, part of the Maxima 47 range, whose highlight is transoceanic range (approximately 6,000 nautical miles/6,905 miles/11,112 km). It's a three-decker with 499 GT of interior volume and brand-new interiors. Prior to the 2024 refit, Ethos had undergone another one in 2019.
Built on a naval architecture by Tecnomar, Ethos boasts exterior design by Luca Dini Design & Architecture and original interiors by Bergman Design House. The more recent refit saw Bergman put a Greek spin on the interiors and completely change the layout of the owner's suite.
As of this writing, water extraction is underway, with a private boat and two harbor guards at the scene, overseeing the operation. A diver is expected as well, to inspect whether any damage has been done to the reef.
Ethos offers accommodation for as many as 12 guests in five lavish suites and a crew of 10 in separate quarters. Amenities include a large spa jacuzzi and beautiful outdoor spaces, a wellness center, a large beach club, packed garages, and an owner's suite that comes with a private spa and gym, an ensuite bathroom decked in marble, and an office.
Though on the smaller side, especially when compared to the superyachts that frequently get headlines, Ethos is a beautiful and quite luxurious leisure craft. The last time it was on the market, it was asking $17.5 million.
Ethos was like new at the time this happened, in other words. The superyacht was off the coast of Kefalonia, Greece, when it started taking on water at the starboard side of the stern. According to reports in the local media, the accidental flooding happened when one crew member "forgot" to close one of the access side doors.
By the time the crew noticed what was happening, bad weather had set in, and there was little they could do anymore. Video shot by passers-by show the superyacht listing to the starboard side, with most of the stern underwater already.
As per the same report, a while later, Ethos ran aground in Evretis Bay. No word yet on whether that was deliberate to prevent the vessel from sinking or yet another unfortunate accident. The report says that security systems were functioning properly at the time of the flooding.
Ethos is a 47-meter (154-foot) superyacht delivered by Admiral Yachts, part of the Maxima 47 range, whose highlight is transoceanic range (approximately 6,000 nautical miles/6,905 miles/11,112 km). It's a three-decker with 499 GT of interior volume and brand-new interiors. Prior to the 2024 refit, Ethos had undergone another one in 2019.
Built on a naval architecture by Tecnomar, Ethos boasts exterior design by Luca Dini Design & Architecture and original interiors by Bergman Design House. The more recent refit saw Bergman put a Greek spin on the interiors and completely change the layout of the owner's suite.
Since it emerged from the shed at Papilas Yacht Yard, Ethos has been available for charter at rates starting at €225,000 ($243,000 at the current exchange rate) per week, not including expenses. The report notes that five guests and five crew onboard were rescued and ferried to land.
As of this writing, water extraction is underway, with a private boat and two harbor guards at the scene, overseeing the operation. A diver is expected as well, to inspect whether any damage has been done to the reef.
Ethos offers accommodation for as many as 12 guests in five lavish suites and a crew of 10 in separate quarters. Amenities include a large spa jacuzzi and beautiful outdoor spaces, a wellness center, a large beach club, packed garages, and an owner's suite that comes with a private spa and gym, an ensuite bathroom decked in marble, and an office.
Though on the smaller side, especially when compared to the superyachts that frequently get headlines, Ethos is a beautiful and quite luxurious leisure craft. The last time it was on the market, it was asking $17.5 million.