Supertramped’s Mercedes-Benz T2 609D Bus Conversion Will Leave You Speechless





Regardless of which category you happen to fall into, the mobile home market guarantees to have something that will suit your personal needs. Not only are you able to browse through an endless selection of RVs, camping units or travel trailers, you may also start with a base vehicle and have it converted into your ideal home away from home.



In our day and age, you will find several design firms out there that specialize in turning standard cargo vans and buses of all shapes and sizes into the most breathtaking motorhomes money can buy. More often than not, the sheer level of meticulous customization that goes into building these majestic gems is simply mind-boggling!







A gifted individual, by the name of Ashley Webber is the mastermind behind this unique marvel. Ever since he founded Supertramped Co. in 2017, his workshop stunned us with an array of incredible works of art and a gorgeous sense of style. To that extend, Ernie might just be the pretties of the whole bunch.



Its interior has a vintage surfer getaway-type vibe, packing a sublime mixture of new and classic furnishings, accompanied by funky ambient lighting that make it all come together. You will notice a dining area, which can be transformed into an additional sleeping space when required. Since we’re on the topic of bedding arrangements, we’ll go ahead and point out that a double bed is found at the rear of Supertramped’s Ernie.







Despite its retro appearance, Earnie equipped with countless state-of-the-art digital components, such as a Rockford Fosgate sound system, Wi-Fi booster and no less than six ceiling-mounted home cinema speakers. They are fed electricity by 520-watt solar panels, which charge as many as four deep cycle batteries. Water filtration is handled by a 240-volt UV sterilizer and a three-stage reverse osmosis system.



Some travelers like to relax in a secluded area as they inhale the purest mountain air, with nothing but pine trees and spectacular scenery around. On the other hand, there are those who prefer packing their bags and heading to the coast, where a soothing sound of gentle waves delights your ears and the feeling of warm sand beneath your feet offer a welcome escape from the daily routine.

Finally, this phenomenal conversion was built for a couple of Supertramped's lucky customers, who paid as little as $25,000 to have their Mercedes-Benz T2 609D turned into an exotic retreat. Personally, I fell in love with Webber's work from the very first moment I saw it. If you're as impressed as I am, I'd encourage you to pay him a visit on his Facebook page and show this guy some love for his efforts!