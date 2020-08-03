Superperformance Shelby Daytona Coupe Replica Could Be Yours

Shelby’s Daytona Coupe is a classic supercar that requires no introduction. To call it ‘iconic’ would be an understatement; it is so much more than that.
For many auto maniacs, including myself, it remains one of the most memorable and timeless pieces of automotive history from the ‘60s. The beloved Daytona Coupe was the first (and only) American made car to win the World Manufacturer’s Championship for Grand Touring racecars, so it’s no wonder Shelby’s masterpiece is so damn appreciated!
And don’t even get me started on its looks. Those curves, the stretched hood and shiny side exhaust – absolutely perfect.
In case you haven’t already guessed, that would be none other than the glorified Superperformance. Their inventory includes some prime examples of meticulous automotive engineering and precise craftsmanship, such as replicas of the Ford GT40 and Corvette Grand Sport, to name a couple.
Among their numerous creations, you’ll come across a superb Shelby Daytona Coupe designed by Peter Brock and Bob Negstad. Their intention wasn’t to remain 100% faithful to the original, but to allow themselves some freedom of interpretation, and the result is fascinating!
Superperformance customers may choose engine specs of their preference, as long as they can be accommodated by Ford's Windsor 351 block. For example, one may opt for a Roush V8 mill with a power output of 540 hp and an astounding 675 pound-feet (915 Nm) of torque. It would deliver a top speed of 200 mph (322 kph) and make this Shelby replica fully capable of achieving the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) mark in less than four seconds.
A Tremec T56 manual transmission is part of the Daytona Coupe’s drivetrain and yes, it is a rear-wheel drive. The components are enveloped in a glass composite body fitted to a steel tubular space frame, all of which sit on mighty 18-inch (45.72 cm) rims with five sets of two spokes, wrapped in 10-inch (25.4 cm) Dunlop tires. Additionally, every wheel has its independent suspension with H&R springs and Bilstein coilovers.
However, good things come at a cost. In this case, a Shelby Daytona Coupe replica from Superperformance may cost you up to $200,000. While that may sound like a fortune, think of it this way: Shelby only assembled a total of six originals back in the ‘60s and if any of those were even on sale, they would be worth between 10 and 20 million bucks.
$200,000 is beginning to sound a little more reasonable, right?
