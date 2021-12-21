Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Ditches Audi, Gets Brand-New 2022 Bentley Continental GTC

Former Victoria’s Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has usually been seen driving SUVs from Audi or Land Rover, but now she’s surprising everyone with a delightful choice: a 2022 Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner.
Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, mother of two children and three dogs, has always taken safety and space into consideration when it comes to picking her cars. She recently stepped out for a dog visit in an Audi Q8, which gives her the space she needs in a sexy high ride.
But she's apparently ditched her SUVs and was seen getting behind the wheel of a convertible after a shopping spree in Santa Monica, California. Not just any model though, but a 2022 Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner. This isn't the first time she's driven a Bentley. The supermodel was also spotted in a 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible Black Edition.
The British carmaker unveiled the convertible from the company's customization division in 2020. The GTC Mulliner comes with a lot of different touches, like the new Double Diamont front grille, 22” ten-spoke polished alloys with floating wheel badges, and unique Mulliner side vents. The customization doesn’t end here, and the primary attention of the Mulliner option is the “Diamond-in-Diamond" quilting pattern that covers the seats and door casings, with a total of almost 400,000 individual stitches, 712 stitches per diamond.
The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available with two engine options. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 makes the convertible whizz to 60 mph (96 kph) in exactly four seconds (4.1 to 100 kph / 62 mph), taking it to a maximum speed of 198 mph (318 kph). The 6.0-liter W12 helps the open-top sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds (62 mph/ 100 kph in 3.8 seconds), with a top speed of 207 mph (333 kph).
According to the inscription on Ambrosio’s grey-painted convertible, she didn’t go for the top-of-the-range model, instead opted for the V8 powertrain, which still provides quite a thrill. And it makes a huge difference from the usual Range Rover SUVs she usually drives.
