Supercharging a Porsche 911 GT3 RS Yields 720 HP, More Possible

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is meant to be a track-ready sports car with a naturally aspirated flat-six engine. That did not stop TKB Motorsports in Florida from fitting an example with a ProCharger P1X Supercharger. 6 photos

Along with other mods, the result for now is 720 HP and 613 Nm (452 lb.-ft) of torque. In case you had any doubts, those figures mean that the car pulls like there's no tomorrow.



The supercharger kit that was installed is not something off the shelf, as no tuning specialist has yet to release such a package. This was not a problem for the specialists in Florida, so the 4.0-liter flat-six engine has become a supercharged monster after their intervention.



Other modifications include a Fabspeed Motorsport set of long tube headers, a blow-off valve from Turbosmart, a K&N air filter, and a titanium exhaust made by iPE. The latter is also bespoke and manages to extract an impressive sound out of the six-cylinder mill.



During the interview made by That Racing Channel, the owner of the supercharged 911 GT3 RS explained that the car is running a low boost setting now, which is due to the limitations of the stock fuel system.



With upgraded injectors, the car should be able to exceed 8 psi of boost, but it might need the installation of a methanol injection kit to keep things in check in the combustion chamber.



Furthermore, a flex-fuel system could also be implemented to provide an even further increase in power and torque, but the owner will have to decide on that later.



Supercharging such a high-compression naturally aspirated engine on stock internals has its challenges, as the stock version of this engine runs a 13:1 compression ratio. That is a lot for a naturally aspirated gasoline engine, which means that things will get tricky when the tuners will have to set it up for more boost.



Since the build is still in progress, the car currently runs without a rear bumper. Many turbocharged Lamborghinis do the same, however the no-bumper look is different on the Porsche 911, as you can observe the supercharger instead of the twin-turbos as you might see on



