Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Is a V10-Powered Whining Beast

After introducing the Revuelto and Urus SE plug-in hybrids, Lamborghini is about to expand its electrified vehicle lineup with the successor to the Huracan. Understood to wear the Temerario moniker, it is due at the Monterey Car Week on August 16.
The new plug-in hybrid supercar enjoys over 900 metric horses (887+ hp/662+ kW). It combines three electric motors with a twin-turbocharged V8 motor, and it should be able to travel in the all-quiet mode for a few miles.
Meanwhile, Lamborghini is putting the final touches on the upcoming exotic model while also getting ready to cease production of the Huracan. The latter will stick around a bit more, but the Raging Bull stopped accepting orders a long time ago. Thus, the only way to land one is on the used car market, and the offer is vast, comprising basically every special and limited edition made.
You cannot purchase the pictured Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, though, yet you could also turn yours into a supercharged beast. VF Engineering equipped this one with a supercharging kit, which bumps the output and thrust to 850 horsepower (862 ps/634 kW) and 625 pound-foot (847 Nm) in the top configuration. The bundle is built in the United States and costs almost $40,000.
But how much power does the Huracan Tecnica have in stock form? According to Lamborghini, that would be hp (640 ps/470 kW) and pound-foot (565 Nm) of torque. It's a rear-wheel drive model equipped with a 7sp DCT that taps out at mph (325 kph) and does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.2 seconds. The Huracan Tecnica is basically a rear-wheel drive EVO with a touch of STO.
Lamborghini pulled the covers off its body a little over two years ago, advertising it as a more track-focused model and saying that it builds on the RWD EVO. It has a roof snorkel, a new front bumper, a tweaked side window shape, 20-inch alloys inspired by the Vision GT's wheels, a carbon fiber engine cover, a vertical rear window, a fresh rear bumper, hexagonal exhaust pipes, etc.
The Italian auto marque used to ask for at least $250,000 for every Tecnica version of the Huracan it sold in the United States, and, as mentioned above, this supercar is valued at roughly $300,000 in today's market. But would you ever supercharge yours if you were fortunate enough to own one?
Are you perhaps afraid to supercharge your Lamborghini Huracan (Tecnica or not), thinking that VF Engineering's proposal would affect your supercar's value? Well, the tuner says that the entire work is fully reversible, reminding those interested in such work that they can also repaint the vehicle in matte black for an extra $3,000. And that's not bad at all for a vehicle valued at around $300k.
