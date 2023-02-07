Supercharged C8 Corvette Stingray by Hennessey Is a Blue-Collar Supercar

General Motors has managed to radically transform the Chevrolet Corvette. The C8 generation of the sporty model has a mid-engine layout for the first time ever, and even in the base flavor, it is a force to be reckoned with.
Its 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine is good for up to 495 horsepower (502 ps/369 kW) and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque, on the condition that you order yours with the optional performance exhaust system. That may not seem like much, but the bowtie brand states that it needs only 2.9 seconds to deal with the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint, and that it will top out at 194 mph (312 kph).
Most petrolheads should be satisfied by those numbers, but if they’re not, then there are a few tuners that can make theirs punchier. Hennessey, for one, has the H700 bundle of upgrades on its shelves for the C8 Corvette Stingray, which comprises a supercharger, alongside the necessary auxiliary parts, and a few other bits and bobs. With everything up and running, and with a software remap, the result is 708 hp (718 ps/528 kW) at 5,900 rpm, and 638 lb-ft (865 Nm) at 5,000 rpm.
The Lone Star State tuner has yet to reveal how quick their build is, but we’re probably looking at roughly 2.5 seconds, which is pretty much hypercar territory these days. Priced at $34,950, the H700 package is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first, and it includes professional installation, and road and dyno testing. A serial-numbered plaque in the engine bay, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, and the Hennessey C8 Heritage Livery, in white, black, blue, silver, or red, are included as well.
Finding a stock C8 Corvette Stingray in dealer lots can be tricky. The model is accompanied by a $64,500 MSRP, obviously before destination and other fees, and with the tuner’s upgrades, you’re looking at roughly $100,000. From that price point, you could opt for the Corvette Z06 instead, which comes with 670 hp (680 ps/500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) produced by the flat-plane crank V8, with a 5.5-liter displacement. Chevy states that the 60 mph (97 kph) mark is hit in 2.6 seconds from a standstill, and that the quarter-mile is a 10.6-second affair, 0.6 seconds faster than the Stingray.
The Corvette E-Ray costs a little over $100,000 too, and it is the first of its kind to feature electrification and all-wheel drive. It mixes the same engine as the Stingray with an electric motor that drives the front wheels, and has a combined 655 hp (664 ps/489 kW) available via the right pedal. Despite the obvious weight penalty, you are also looking at the fastest ‘Vette ever, with 2.5 seconds needed for the 0-60 mph acceleration, and 10.5 seconds required to complete the standing quarter mile.
