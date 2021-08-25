Supercharged, 730-HP Chevy Silverado on 35-Inch Wheels Is a Street-Legal Baja Truck

4 1949 Dodge Power Wagon Will Make All Other Trucks Look Girly

This Chevy truck isn't exactly what I have in mind when I think about a Silverado-based competitor for the F-150 Raptor, but it comes pretty close. Sure, the truck is a bit old and the suspension is in dire need of a lift, but it has just about everything else to operate as a desert runner.It rides on meaty 35-inch tires, the suspension has been upgraded to endure rough terrain, and it benefits from more oomph than any production truck out there. This second-gen Silverado left the factory with a 5.3-liter Vortec V8, but the stock mill is long gone.Instead, it now packs a supercharged V8 of the LSX variety. The owner mentions a B15, so it's safe to assume that the crate motor purring underneath the blower is an LSX376. Available via Chevrolet Performance , this V8 cranks out 473 horsepower and 444 pound-feet (602 Nm) of twist in stock form.But thanks to an LSA supercharger kit, the V8 now cranks out a whopping 730 horsepower. That's 28 horses more than the mad Ram 1500 TRX and perhaps a figure that the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor won't be able to beat either.Interestingly enough though, the truck is pretty quiet for a 700+ horsepower beast. But only as long as the V8 is idling. Once the gas pedal touches the floor, all hell breaks loose and the supercharger starts whining like there's no tomorrow.And yes, you guessed it, this truck is more than capable of burning rubber while taking off from a standing start. Donuts are also on the menu. And to make sure that things don't get too wild in the cabin, the owner fitted the truck with a pair of Sparco bucket seats and a roll cage.The build is apparently inspired by stadium super trucks , but it also reminds me of Baja race trucks. Check it out in the video below.