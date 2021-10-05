Supercharged 1978 Oldsmobile Cutlass Shows Off Purple Paint, Does Massive Wheelie

More on this:

1 BMW E30 Dragster Is Ready for Takeoff – Houston, We Have a Problem!

2 Supercharged Ford Mustang GT Drags Wheelie Pontiac Trans Am, It's Amazingly Close

3 7s Pontiac Trans Am “Red Devil” Drags Turbo Fox Body “Bam Bam,” One Is Wilder

4 Ford Anglia Gasser Is Wild and Unpredictable, Gets All Four Off the Ground

5 Jeep Mail Truck Doing a Wheelie Is the Coolest Drag Stunt You'll See Today