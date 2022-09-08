Supercar Blondie’s Sergi Galiano Reviews Brabus Porsche Taycan, Loves the Green Interior

We don’t know Brabus for flipping Porsches. The Bottrop-based automotive tunning company has made a reputation in the auto world by tunning Mercedes models. They recently got their hands on a greener target – the fully electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S, offering a styling kit and suspension enhancements. Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got behind the wheels of this Brabus masterpiece.
Masterpiece means outstanding workmanship or artistry. It could also mean craftmanship accepted as a qualification by the membership of a guild. In Brabus clapper, the ‘Masterpiece’ badge means it’s a complete overhaul tune of the interior exterior and powerplant.
The Brabus Porsche Taycan Turbo S is an exception. Even though it carries the badge, Brabus didn’t touch the electric powerplant (efficiency purposes), meaning it still pushes the same amount of power: 751 hp (761 ps) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque.
“Brabus Masterpiece means that they have decked out the inside, the outside, and the engine. But in this one, because it’s an electric engine, they decided that they don’t want to mess around with the electric powertrain,” Sergi explained.
The Brabus Porsche Taycan Turbo S is still noticeable as the original from the exterior, even with the plethora of Brabus logos. Taking inspiration from hypercars, it sports several carbon fiber bits on the exterior, including the side skirts, fins, front splitter, and spoiler.
The Masterpiece Taycan Turbo S also comes with 22-inch Brabus Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ forged wheels in black with contrasting lime green brake calipers.
To further enhance its efficiency theme (green), the interior displays with a black and green color combo, also visible on the rear Brabus logo. The two-tone design can be found all over from the dashboard, seats, mats to door panels.
Green and prestige don’t go hand in hand. If anything, only Jennifer Lopez has been able to pull it off. Therefore, to add a sprinkle of glitz, Brabus used ‘diamond fusion’ stitching. It’s a strange diamond-shaped stitch design with holographic green highlights that blend perfectly under the perforated leather.
The electric powertrain remains untouched. On the other hand, the suspension benefits from Brabus Ride Control Module, with the standard air suspension defying gravity, hovering over the ground by 20 mm less.
Supercar Blondie's Sergi also reviews the new Brabus 911 Turbo S. We recommend catching that action in the video below.
