Supercar Blondie Hops Inside Robot That Breathes Fire, Eats Metal for Breakfast

It's like we're being transported back in time when we see Robosaurus. This monster used to wow the crowds at various events across the U.S. by crushing cars with its sharp teeth and breathing fire through its nostrils. After it was sold for a hefty price during an auction years ago, we haven't heard much about it – until now.
Put together by Doug Malewicki back in '89, this cool robot was designed to resemble a T-Rex (hence the name Robosaurus). And it's not just its appearance that impressed people. It's the abilities of this machine that make it seem like it came straight from the Marvel universe.
Standing 40 feet (12 meters) tall when fully extended, the Robosaurus can breathe fire through its large nostrils by using two propane tanks. Although it might resemble a metallic dinosaur, it does not run on two legs but on wheels.
That's because the robot can fold up into a semi-trailer and be used legally on the road. The heart that makes the 31-ton robot move is a 500-hp turbocharged Cummins diesel engine. Robosaurus was auctioned off at the Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction back in 2008 to its current owner for $632,500.
Ever since it was sold, we haven't heard much about it – until now. Supercar Blondie decided to get on this thing and show us what this beast actually hides inside its head. She had to climb a ladder to hop inside Robosaurus in order to operate it.
Once there, she was faced with a lot of buttons and switches that had to be controlled at the same time. Maneuvering the robot turned out to be a much more difficult task than she's imagined. She even admitted that "it's definitely the most complicated machine that she has ever had to learn to operate."
Supercar Blondie didn't actually manage to drive it around (she left that task to professionals), but she did make it breathe fire and rise to its full height. Check out the video down below to see Robosaurus in action.
