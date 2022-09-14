Supercar Blondie Checks Out the “World's Most Powerful Car,” Hennessey Venom F5

Alex from Supercar Blondie has become a well-renowned name in the automotive industry. This is why she gets the chance to check out the newest and most interesting vehicles, like what she calls the “world’s most powerful car,” the Hennessey Venom F5. Well, it is, if we don't count the Rimac Nevera.
The team over at Supercar Blondie received both the coupe and the roadster version of the Hennessey Venom F5, giving Alex a choice to take the "world's most powerful car" for a spin.
The coupe version has a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a whopping 1,817 hp (1,842 ps) at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 1,193 lb-ft (1,617 Nm). It's advertised to go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of over 311 mph (>500 kph). Its chassis and body are made out of carbon fiber, helping it reach a weight of 2,950 lb (1,338 kg).
The butterfly doors have a lot of exposed carbon fiber, and they even sport the U.S. flag, since Hennessey is a Texas-based brand. They didn’t forget to add the state flag, either, which you can find on the seats. The Venom F5 comes with 19-inch wheels in the front and 20-inch in the back.
When Alex turned it on for the first time, the engine roared so loud that she had to turn it back down, because "you won't hear anything I say." She adds, "isn't that amazing?" Needless to say, she was impressed with it.
Meanwhile the open-top hypercar will deliver the same 1,817 hp (1,842 ps) and 1,193 lb-ft (1,617 Nm) of torque. This one comes with a dry weight of under 3,100 pounds (1,406 kilograms), for which the brand promises “phenomenal performance… and an engineered top speed exceeding 300 mph (483 kph).” It will come in a limited edition of only 30 units worldwide, with a price up to measure – $3 million a piece. Which makes it rarer, more powerful, and more affordable than the highly anticipated Bugatti W16 Mistral.
The recently-unveiled Venom F5 Roadster comes with ultra-lightweight aluminum wheels, a detachable hard-top, with a glass cover in the back, where you can see the V8 engine in all its glory.
The one Alex got to drive was the coupe version and you could see her excitement as soon as she turned on the engine, joking "I feel like I'm driving an engine, just an engine. There's no car."
She couldn't go that fast and added: "When you're driving something like this, it's actually kind of frustrating when you can't take it fast." She did, however, have a lot of fun testing it out, saying that it's "awesome."
The coupe version has a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a whopping 1,817 hp (1,842 ps) at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 1,193 lb-ft (1,617 Nm). It's advertised to go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.6 seconds, with a top speed of over 311 mph (>500 kph). Its chassis and body are made out of carbon fiber, helping it reach a weight of 2,950 lb (1,338 kg).
The butterfly doors have a lot of exposed carbon fiber, and they even sport the U.S. flag, since Hennessey is a Texas-based brand. They didn’t forget to add the state flag, either, which you can find on the seats. The Venom F5 comes with 19-inch wheels in the front and 20-inch in the back.
When Alex turned it on for the first time, the engine roared so loud that she had to turn it back down, because "you won't hear anything I say." She adds, "isn't that amazing?" Needless to say, she was impressed with it.
Meanwhile the open-top hypercar will deliver the same 1,817 hp (1,842 ps) and 1,193 lb-ft (1,617 Nm) of torque. This one comes with a dry weight of under 3,100 pounds (1,406 kilograms), for which the brand promises “phenomenal performance… and an engineered top speed exceeding 300 mph (483 kph).” It will come in a limited edition of only 30 units worldwide, with a price up to measure – $3 million a piece. Which makes it rarer, more powerful, and more affordable than the highly anticipated Bugatti W16 Mistral.
The recently-unveiled Venom F5 Roadster comes with ultra-lightweight aluminum wheels, a detachable hard-top, with a glass cover in the back, where you can see the V8 engine in all its glory.
The one Alex got to drive was the coupe version and you could see her excitement as soon as she turned on the engine, joking "I feel like I'm driving an engine, just an engine. There's no car."
She couldn't go that fast and added: "When you're driving something like this, it's actually kind of frustrating when you can't take it fast." She did, however, have a lot of fun testing it out, saying that it's "awesome."