Super Toy Cars Offroad Promises True Mayhem on Muddy, Snowy, Sandy Tracks

Every once in a while, we’re getting a game that brings back nostalgia. Super Toy Cars Offroad is trying to make players relive the feeling of playing with their toy cars when they were kids. The gameplay loop in Super Toy Cars Offroad and pretty simple: choose an offroad vehicle and try to keep up with your opponents on the track.
The catch is that choosing the right vehicle in this game truly matters. There are 20 very different vehicles in Super Toy Cars Offroad, ranging from ATV, buggies, cars, and big trucks. You’ll have to find the right balance between speed and size, because being fast is equally important as being big.
Size does matter in Super Toy Cars Offroad, especially when you want (need) to crash your opponents under your wheel. However, leaving them behind eating dust is a perfectly viable strategy too, so going for a very fast offroad vehicle is another way to tackle each race.
Super Toy Cars Offroad feature 15 tracks, each with their unique characteristics. The game takes players through burning beach sands among suncream and sandcastles, or virgin snow among huge snowboards and ski goggles.
Every mundane object found on the game’s track might seem oversized, but that’s because the vehicles you’re actually driving miniature offroad cars. There’s not much else to say about Super Toy Cars Offroad other than the fact that it adopts the Hot Wheels Unleashed fun formular, but with a much smaller budget.
Super Toy Cars Offroad is an indie game, something that’s reflected in the price too. Typically, the game costs $20, but developer Eclipse Games offers a 20% (15% on Xbox) discount to celebrate the launch, which means you’ll only be paying $17 for a limited time.
Currently, the fast-paced arcade racer is available on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, but it might be ported to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as well, we just don’t have a confirmation yet.
Size does matter in Super Toy Cars Offroad, especially when you want (need) to crash your opponents under your wheel. However, leaving them behind eating dust is a perfectly viable strategy too, so going for a very fast offroad vehicle is another way to tackle each race.
Super Toy Cars Offroad feature 15 tracks, each with their unique characteristics. The game takes players through burning beach sands among suncream and sandcastles, or virgin snow among huge snowboards and ski goggles.
Every mundane object found on the game’s track might seem oversized, but that’s because the vehicles you’re actually driving miniature offroad cars. There’s not much else to say about Super Toy Cars Offroad other than the fact that it adopts the Hot Wheels Unleashed fun formular, but with a much smaller budget.
Super Toy Cars Offroad is an indie game, something that’s reflected in the price too. Typically, the game costs $20, but developer Eclipse Games offers a 20% (15% on Xbox) discount to celebrate the launch, which means you’ll only be paying $17 for a limited time.
Currently, the fast-paced arcade racer is available on PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, but it might be ported to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as well, we just don’t have a confirmation yet.