Super Rare Porsche 911 Cup 3.8 RSR Evo Up for Auction

This 1995 Porsche 911 started out as any other RS-spec'd car but was then pulled out of the line and turned into something quite special, a 3.8 RSR Evo racecar. Now it's for sale.
The 993 generation of the 911 is already very special and highly desirable. In 1995 and 1996, only 1,014 RS units rolled off the assembly line and this car was going to be one of them.
In the midst of its build, it was turned into a Cup car, one of just 374 ever made out of the 993 generation. But the list of factors that make it special doesn't stop here.
The original owner, a chief driving instructor with the Porsche Club of America, wanted this car to be up to the same specification as the 1997 911 Cup car so that's what he requested.
Porsche Motorsports North America installed an RSR Sprint engine, one of just 45 ever built. The unit uses Carillo rods, two valves per cylinder, and many hand-made parts.
Then, with the help of Andial, more modifications were made including new bodywork, Porsche R suspension upgrades, and center-lock wheels, for quicker swaps when necessary.
The owner still wasn't finished though as he added a slide-valve induction system in favor of the butterfly valves. That required swapping out the Cup ECU for a fully programable unit from Porsche.
An FIA-certified Matter roll cage is fit inside the bodywork and under the rear bonnet is a G-50 six-speed transmission that can handle the power. It's mated to a lightweight flywheel via a racing clutch.
Despite all these huge upgrades, the car was never professionally raced, which explains why you won't find any scuffs, dings, or scratches on its pristine bodywork.
It went on sale with Sotheby’s in 2018 but failed to sell, reaching a high bid of around $275,000. Today, it's on the site co-owned by gearhead Chris Harris, CollectingCars.com. We expect it to do quite a bit better.
