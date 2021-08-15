Super-Rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird Shows Off Flawless 440 Super Commando, 28K Miles

If you think it’s easy to find a still-original 1970 Plymouth Superbird in mint condition, the numbers are pretty much speaking for themselves.
The company produced only approximately 2,000 units in 1970 exclusively, and it’s believed some 700 came with a 440 six-barrel under the hood. The rarest of them all was the 426 Hemi, as less than 150 units got to see the daylight, whereas the most popular version was the one powered by a 440 4-barrel.
The same is the case of the Superbird that we have here, and which comes with a mix some people are willing to spend a small fortune for.
Let’s start with the obvious. This Superbird looks absolutely stunning, and the photos show that everything comes in mint condition. Of course, this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has been restored in 2004, but on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the Superbird has been properly babied since then.
eBay seller mikademos says the car has always been garaged, and it’s the first time it’s listed for sale. It’s a matching numbers Superbird powered by a 440 4-barrel paired with a 4-speed transmission, they say, and the VIN code confirms this information.
The more impressive bit is the mileage. The car has only 28,000 miles (45,000 km) on the clock, and the seller guarantees they are all original. And speaking of what’s original, the body panels, the fender tag, the vinyl top, the seats, and the spare tire are all the ones that came with the car back in 1970.
It goes without saying a combination this rare can’t come cheap. After all, it’s one of just 2,000 Superbirds, now coming in stunning condition with so many original parts and a surprisingly low mileage. The eBay auction has currently reached $125,000, but the reserve is yet to be met, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
The same is the case of the Superbird that we have here, and which comes with a mix some people are willing to spend a small fortune for.
Let’s start with the obvious. This Superbird looks absolutely stunning, and the photos show that everything comes in mint condition. Of course, this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has been restored in 2004, but on the other hand, it’s pretty clear the Superbird has been properly babied since then.
eBay seller mikademos says the car has always been garaged, and it’s the first time it’s listed for sale. It’s a matching numbers Superbird powered by a 440 4-barrel paired with a 4-speed transmission, they say, and the VIN code confirms this information.
The more impressive bit is the mileage. The car has only 28,000 miles (45,000 km) on the clock, and the seller guarantees they are all original. And speaking of what’s original, the body panels, the fender tag, the vinyl top, the seats, and the spare tire are all the ones that came with the car back in 1970.
It goes without saying a combination this rare can’t come cheap. After all, it’s one of just 2,000 Superbirds, now coming in stunning condition with so many original parts and a surprisingly low mileage. The eBay auction has currently reached $125,000, but the reserve is yet to be met, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.