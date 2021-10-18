Super Rare 1970 Dodge Challenger with Factory Sunroof Emerges at Yard Sale

Introduced in 1969, the Dodge Challenger was a bit late to the muscle car party. However, its looks, powerful engines, high-impact colors, and options turned it into one of the most iconic performance cars of the era. Even though it was discontinued after only five years. Come 2021 and the first-gen Challenger is one of the most desirable Mopars out there.
The 1970 version is usually at the top of the list, but some cars are rarer than others. And it usually depends on what options they have. The 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8 is the most desirable feature on a Challenger, but color combinations and transmissions can also make pricing go through the roof. And speaking of that, Challengers fitted with a factory a sunroof are also quite rare.
Offered for only a couple of years, the sunroof found its way on just a few hundred Challengers. In 1970, for instance, only 197 units were optioned-up with such a feature. And not all of them have survived to this day.
One of these cars just surfaced recently after sitting for a few good decades in a yard. The Challenger is in rough condition and will need a frame-off restoration to get back on the road, but the good news is that someone will give it the attention it deserves.
The muscle car emerged at an estate sale that included a big collection of old Mopars and a massive hoard of car parts. Arguably the most valuable vehicle there, it comes with a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 and a four-speed manual transmission. That's a somewhat desirable drivetrain combination, as is the bright orange exterior with a matching interior.
Since it's also fitted with a Rallye dashboard and a Hurst shifter, this factory-sunroof Challenger is probably one of fewer than 100 examples built. If we also take the engine and the color combo into account, we're probably looking at one of less than 20 out there.
Sure, it's not exactly valuable as is, but once restored, this Challenger could cost more than $200,000. As of 2021, the most expensive Challenger with a sunroof is a 1970 R/T with a Hemi under the hood. The only car in this configuration built in 1970, it was auctioned off for a whopping $660,000 in 2019, surpassing the initial $400K-to-$500K estimate.
This non-Hemi Challenger could also become a valuable gem, but it needs a lot of TLC to get there. Let's hope that whoever bought it will do the right thing. Meanwhile, watch it sitting in a yard in hope of a better life.
Offered for only a couple of years, the sunroof found its way on just a few hundred Challengers. In 1970, for instance, only 197 units were optioned-up with such a feature. And not all of them have survived to this day.
One of these cars just surfaced recently after sitting for a few good decades in a yard. The Challenger is in rough condition and will need a frame-off restoration to get back on the road, but the good news is that someone will give it the attention it deserves.
The muscle car emerged at an estate sale that included a big collection of old Mopars and a massive hoard of car parts. Arguably the most valuable vehicle there, it comes with a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 and a four-speed manual transmission. That's a somewhat desirable drivetrain combination, as is the bright orange exterior with a matching interior.
Since it's also fitted with a Rallye dashboard and a Hurst shifter, this factory-sunroof Challenger is probably one of fewer than 100 examples built. If we also take the engine and the color combo into account, we're probably looking at one of less than 20 out there.
Sure, it's not exactly valuable as is, but once restored, this Challenger could cost more than $200,000. As of 2021, the most expensive Challenger with a sunroof is a 1970 R/T with a Hemi under the hood. The only car in this configuration built in 1970, it was auctioned off for a whopping $660,000 in 2019, surpassing the initial $400K-to-$500K estimate.
This non-Hemi Challenger could also become a valuable gem, but it needs a lot of TLC to get there. Let's hope that whoever bought it will do the right thing. Meanwhile, watch it sitting in a yard in hope of a better life.