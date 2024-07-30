Super Rare 1968 Ford Mustang Lightweight Cobra Jet Fails To Sell Despite $145,000 Bid

Introduced during the 1968 model year, the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet became one of the nameplate's most iconic iterations. It's not the rarest, though, with 1,044 units built in 1968 and 14,663 produced in 1969. The first-year run, however, included a very limited run of so-called Lightweight cars.
Often referred to as the "135 cars," these Mustangs are the first 50 Cobra Jets ever produced. All were finished in Wimbledon White and rolled off the production line with heavy-duty four-speed manual gearboxes and manual drum brakes. Word has it 20 of them were built without seam sealer and sound-deadening materials.
These Mustangs are also recognizable by their VIN codes, which run from 8F02R135007 to 8F02R135056. Back in March 2024, we introduced you to one of the lowest-mileage examples out there. The restored Stang was looking for a new owner with a $215,000 sticker. Some four months have passed since then, and another one of these one-of-50 gems popped up for sale.
This one doesn't have the low miles of the model above, but it's the earliest-produced example ever listed. Sporting VIN code 8F02R135009, this Cobra Jet is the third car built. It was also the first of nine delivered to Paul Harvey Ford in Indianapolis. The dealership used the Cobra Jets for marketing and drag racing.
This Mustang spent most of its life at quarter-mile tracks in Indiana before it found its way to Colorado. It continued to be raced for a few years and then was sold to someone in Georgia. The car was eventually restored and had its 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet V8 rebuilt. Dyno testing revealed the mill generated 407 horsepower and 494 pound-feet (670 Nm) of torque. For reference, the 1968 Cobra Jet was factory rated at 335 horses and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
A highly documented example with a Marti Report that confirms its special Lightweight status, the Mustang crossed the auction block at a GAA Classic Cars event on July 29. And despite its low-production numbers and desirability among first-gen Mustang gearheads, it failed to sell. Bidding stopped at $145,000, which was below the seller's reserve price.
The former drag car is listed on the company's website as "still available," with the option to make an offer. But there's no word whether it will be auctioned off again with a lower reserve. The fact that it didn't sell is a bit surprising because I've seen Lightweight Cobra Jets change hands for more. However, if the seller had the reserve of $200,000, it was definitely higher than the record price for such a car.
The most expensive 1968 Cobra Jet Lightweight went under the hammer for $165,000 in September 2023. More than two years before that, another example found a new home for $148,500. Two more cars have been sold for $125,000 and $112,500 in recent years.
But even though it's the rarest Cobra Jet ever made, the Lightweight is not the most expensive 1968 428 Mustang ever auctioned. A non-Lightweight Cobra Jet coupe (one of 119 built with an automatic) earned $209,000 at auction in 2021.
These Mustangs are also recognizable by their VIN codes, which run from 8F02R135007 to 8F02R135056. Back in March 2024, we introduced you to one of the lowest-mileage examples out there. The restored Stang was looking for a new owner with a $215,000 sticker. Some four months have passed since then, and another one of these one-of-50 gems popped up for sale.
This one doesn't have the low miles of the model above, but it's the earliest-produced example ever listed. Sporting VIN code 8F02R135009, this Cobra Jet is the third car built. It was also the first of nine delivered to Paul Harvey Ford in Indianapolis. The dealership used the Cobra Jets for marketing and drag racing.
This Mustang spent most of its life at quarter-mile tracks in Indiana before it found its way to Colorado. It continued to be raced for a few years and then was sold to someone in Georgia. The car was eventually restored and had its 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet V8 rebuilt. Dyno testing revealed the mill generated 407 horsepower and 494 pound-feet (670 Nm) of torque. For reference, the 1968 Cobra Jet was factory rated at 335 horses and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm).
A highly documented example with a Marti Report that confirms its special Lightweight status, the Mustang crossed the auction block at a GAA Classic Cars event on July 29. And despite its low-production numbers and desirability among first-gen Mustang gearheads, it failed to sell. Bidding stopped at $145,000, which was below the seller's reserve price.
The former drag car is listed on the company's website as "still available," with the option to make an offer. But there's no word whether it will be auctioned off again with a lower reserve. The fact that it didn't sell is a bit surprising because I've seen Lightweight Cobra Jets change hands for more. However, if the seller had the reserve of $200,000, it was definitely higher than the record price for such a car.
The most expensive 1968 Cobra Jet Lightweight went under the hammer for $165,000 in September 2023. More than two years before that, another example found a new home for $148,500. Two more cars have been sold for $125,000 and $112,500 in recent years.
But even though it's the rarest Cobra Jet ever made, the Lightweight is not the most expensive 1968 428 Mustang ever auctioned. A non-Lightweight Cobra Jet coupe (one of 119 built with an automatic) earned $209,000 at auction in 2021.