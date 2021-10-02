Super-Rare 1968 Ford Mustang High Country Special Comes With Two V8s, Two Transmissions

4 Pro Drifter Is Selling His 2018 Ford GT, Buyers Be Warned

The High Country Special first saw the daylight in 1966 as a limited-production Mustang specifically aimed at the Colorado market, with Ford making just 333 units for the first model year. 22 photos



Needless to say, finding one of the 251 High Country Special Mustangs isn’t necessarily easy business, yet such a model is right here in front of your eyes in a pretty rough shape.



As you can easily figure out by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, the car isn’t exactly in its best condition, and it actually looks like it’s been sitting for a while, clearly not in a heated garage.



While very little information has been provided on this Mustang, the Marti report does confirm it’s one of the 251 High Country Special.



As for the engine, this Mustang comes not just with one but with two separate V8s. eBay seller



However, none seems to be running, and at least one of the V8s needs to be rebuilt.



A Mustang High Country Special is worth approximately $20,000 in a fair condition, while a model in mint condition could end up selling even for $50,000. Of course, a version in such a rough shape is a lot more affordable, and the owner of this example believes they should get at least $6,000 for the car, though the Buy It Now price has been set to $16,000.

