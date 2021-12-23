Super Rare 007 Jaguar C-X75 Is Up for Sale and Could Be Yours for a Cool Million

The C-X75 looked like the future of Jaguar before it was canceled in favor of a more restrained approach. Multiple cars did get made for the James Bond film Spectre and now you could own this one with the 007 build number.
Jaguar supercars seem to be cursed to some degree. First, the XJ220 looked like it was going to be a world beater before coming to market with half the cylinders promised. Turns out, that seemed to cut the appeal in half too. Then there's what many thought would be its spiritual successor, the C-X75.
It was slated for a limited run of 250 cars before the whole project was canceled. Sure, the complex hybrid system with an electric motor at each corner didn't really help it but the market crashed pretty hard at the same time.
That should make this very rare example of the C-X75 incredibly valuable. While nothing like the C-X75 concept car in terms of mechanical prowess, it's almost as impressive. Instead of a hybrid drivetrain, it uses a supercharged V8 enclosed in a "World Rally Championship spec" space frame, according to the auction house.
The engine sends power to the rear wheels only via a six-speed sequential transmission. Interestingly enough, it's shifted via a single paddle on the left of the steering wheel. The very first C-X75 built for the film was sold by Jaguar in 2016 and three years later was up for sale at RM Sotheby's.
It failed to sell there despite being in Abu Dhabi and a price of $800,000-$1,000,000. That seems like a low bar for a car with this kind of history and sincere driving capability. Now this one is on sale with an asking price of $960,000.
We get the feeling that the 007 build number and the fact that it's on its home turf in the United Kingdom will come together to see it sold sooner rather than later.
