Super-Popular App Launches on CarPlay Thanks to Major Update

VLC has long been one of the most popular media apps on PC, especially as it could play pretty much any audio and format you could find out there.
In fact, this is precisely what set VLC apart from the rest of the crowd. While many people were just fine using Windows Media Player or alternatives like GOM Player and BSPlayer, VLC offered almost everything you needed to play media content, all mixed with an open-source license.
VLC has since evolved significantly, so it’s also available on mobile devices. But since we’re here to talk about cars, the big news today is that VLC is also making its way to our four-wheel companions.
The latest version of the VLC app released on the App Store includes support for CarPlay. In other words, you can now access VLC from the CarPlay screen in your vehicle. The app lets you view the content library, manage playlists, and so on.
VLC has long been available on CarPlay via the Now Playing screen. But thanks to this update, it steps into the CarPlay world as a fully featured media app with a dedicated interface and all. As such, if you’ve previously used a different app to manage your offline content and local libraries, you can forget about it because VLC is finally here.
The update to version 3.4.0 also includes a series of other big improvements, including a new audio playback UI, views for artists and albums, support for bookmarks, and so much more.
CarPlay is getting more big apps these days, and this new trend shows that General Motors will certainly have a hard time killing off support for Apple’s platform in its cars. Starting in 2024, the American carmaker will no longer offer CarPlay and Android Auto in its EVs. The company plans to go all-in on Android Automotive without allowing users to connect smartphones to their cars. With mobile phone projection gone, GM customers would be blocked from accessing apps like Domino’s Pizza and VLC unless they specifically launch on Android Automotive.
The strategy has already backfired, with customers in the United States threatening to switch to another carmaker unless General Motors gives up on its controversial decision. On the other hand, the carmaker has already emphasized on several occasions that its new plan is here to stay, as the partnership with Google should provide an upgraded experience from what customers get together with screen projection.
The new VLC app with CarPlay support is available for download from the App Store. Once the new version is installed on your iPhone, the VLC icon should also show up on the CarPlay home screen after connecting the smartphone to a compatible head unit in the car.
