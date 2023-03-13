Super Lite 225CK Travel Trailer Simulates Traditional Home Living No Matter the Place

This year's outdoor season is approaching fast. This means it's time to explore what the new year has to offer, and one crew pumping out fresh models is Starcraft RV. The freshest addition to the family is the Super Lite 225CK floorplan, so let's see what we can get our hands on for around $40K.
The name Starcraft RV may sound familiar to you. After all, anyone born after 1903 has probably encountered the brand name. Sure, you and I know Starcraft RV as a travel trailer and camper manufacturer, but it wasn't always this way. They entered the market as a builder of farming equipment. As the years rolled by, they tackled the marine industry, and in 1964, it was time to take on terrestrial exploration. Since that date, Starcraft has become known as one of America's go-to teams for mobile living machines.
Well, all those years of farming, boating, and mobile living are wrapped up in this year's Super Lite travel trailers. Oh, and just so that we're on the same page, the lineup actually starts at a tad under $39,000 (€36,500 at current exchange rates). So, what are we in for this time around? Time to find out.
First off, eight floorplans are available in the lineup, and believe it or not, all are built to maximize internal living space. I'm talking about slide-outs, and each unit has one. Even the smallest 23.2 ft (7.1 m) camper includes a slide-out dinette. As for how many guests can be accommodated in these buggers, anywhere from four to 10 people will have a place to rest their heads.
But it's the 225CK that I want to talk about. Why? Because of how it feels like you're living in an actual home. That was my impression upon seeing the images in the gallery. Immediately, I was transported to a time when I had no worries except for what sort of activities to fill my day with, if any. The only goal here was to survive the day. Better yet, to fully understand what I'm talking about, let's go through a visualization exercise, starting with you imagining you own this $40K (€37,500) travel trailer.
GVWR of 6,500 lbs (2,948 kg), and of that, 1,410 lbs (640 kg) are destined for nothing more than cargo. More than enough for food, drinks, gear, and any systems you may need to replenish. A total of 45 gals (170 l) of fresh water and 60 lbs (27 kg) of propane should be fine in keeping people and veggies clean, and a pot on the 3-burner top for most of the time.
After driving along for hours, you'll finally find yourself in the middle of the natural world. The only sounds are rustling treetops, insects, and the voices of your loved ones. At this stage, you'll be able to access the full comforts of the Super Lite. Extend that slide-out and hop on inside.
As I mentioned, the interior is what made me bring this unit to light, as it should be in any travel trailer. Upon exploring the images in the gallery, I felt as though I was standing in the middle of my living room. It's an open space design combined with the kitchen. To make things easier to grasp, I'll start at one end of the camper and work my way to the other.
At the rear, Starcraft places the bathroom on the starboard side. Here, the idea of a wet bath is thrown out the window, and features sit separately. The rest of the starboard wall continues with a dinette and an entertainment center looming in the background. As for the rest of the rear, a massive countertop sweeps the corner and is ready with overhead cabinetry for goods.
And as funny as it may be, none of the enumerated features are what did it for me. No, no, no. For me, it's the massive free space that sits in the middle of all of this. It's here that I imagined myself doing a morning yoga routine, watching the kids play (even if they are imaginary), and even rolling out a sleeping bag. After all, what's camping without a sleeping bag? This is also where I could see my friends and me dragging mud in after riding e-bikes or dumping our gear after some bouldering sessions. Better yet, we should use the exterior storage bays.
Look, it's nothing complex and complicated, nor does it need to be; the 225CK just offers simple and homey living where you never thought possible. And best of all, if you and a few friends each throw in a tad over $10K, you can pick up one of these and ready yourselves for unedited outdoor exploration.
