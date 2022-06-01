Super Bowl Champion Makes Fun of the Apple Car, He Actually Has a Point

We’ve known for a while that Apple was working on its very own car, but while the Cupertino-based tech firm is trying to keep all details away from our eyes and ears, plenty of details about this project leak out via unofficial channels.
Most recently, it’s been rumored that the Apple Car could launch without any windows, all based on technology that Apple has recently patented.
And Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this ambitious project.
“It’s all good until it decides to freeze when a new model comes out,” Smith tweeted.
If you’re not familiar with what Apple does, the Cupertino-based tech giant typically releases a new iPhone generation every year. In the past, the company has been accused of intentionally throttling older iPhones in an attempt to push owners towards newer models.
The tech firm eventually acknowledged the practice but said it slowed down only older iPhones with degraded batteries, as it wanted to provide the same battery life regardless of device age.
In theory, Torrey Smith has a point here, but of course, his tweet is supposed to be a joke. His followers, however, were on the same page, with some asking if Apple plans to stop updating the car after a few years and whether the company would eventually show ads on the displays in the cabin.
Leaving aside all these jokes, the Apple Car project is alive, with people familiar with the matter claiming on several occasions that a 2025 launch is still on the table. For the time being, however, Apple is still in a phase where it’s trying to find all suppliers for the vehicle, especially as the company should theoretically start building prototypes sooner rather than later.
It goes without saying that Apple is unlikely to discuss the project anytime soon, so all details about the Apple Car should be handled with extra skepticism.
And Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this ambitious project.
“It’s all good until it decides to freeze when a new model comes out,” Smith tweeted.
If you’re not familiar with what Apple does, the Cupertino-based tech giant typically releases a new iPhone generation every year. In the past, the company has been accused of intentionally throttling older iPhones in an attempt to push owners towards newer models.
The tech firm eventually acknowledged the practice but said it slowed down only older iPhones with degraded batteries, as it wanted to provide the same battery life regardless of device age.
In theory, Torrey Smith has a point here, but of course, his tweet is supposed to be a joke. His followers, however, were on the same page, with some asking if Apple plans to stop updating the car after a few years and whether the company would eventually show ads on the displays in the cabin.
Leaving aside all these jokes, the Apple Car project is alive, with people familiar with the matter claiming on several occasions that a 2025 launch is still on the table. For the time being, however, Apple is still in a phase where it’s trying to find all suppliers for the vehicle, especially as the company should theoretically start building prototypes sooner rather than later.
It goes without saying that Apple is unlikely to discuss the project anytime soon, so all details about the Apple Car should be handled with extra skepticism.
It’s all good until it decides to freeze when a new model comes out. https://t.co/OqWhV3gTyB— Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 19, 2022