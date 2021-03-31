“Sunrace” Is a Vintage Moto Guzzi V35 Disguised in High-Grade Custom Goodies

And This Is How Volkswagen Duped the World's Media With a Single Letter

This little devil isn’t what you’d refer to as a beast, but it does look phenomenal. 6 photos



Quite frankly, it goes without saying these fellows aren’t exactly strangers to the art of motorcycle customization. For a clear demonstration of their abilities, let’s have a quick look at what they’ve managed to accomplish on a classic V35 from Mandello del Lario’s small-displacement lineup.



Moto Guzzi’s creature is put in motion by an air-cooled V-twin powerplant, which packs a humble displacement of 346cc. At approximately 7,900 rpm, this bad boy is good for up to 33 ponies, along with 20 pound-feet (27 Nm) of twist at 6,200 revs. The engine’s force is fed to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed transmission.



When this fiend landed on their doorstep,



On the other end,



The unique showstopper we'll be featuring today goes by the name of "Sunrace" - a delicious piece of two-wheeled machinery crafted by the ambitious moto architects over at Matteucci Garage. In the past, the Italian workshop's tastefully reworked Suzuki GS550 has adorned the autoevolution pages with its bespoke grace