Sunlight Cliff 590 4x4 Adventure Edition Is the Perfect Campervan for Off-Road Adventure

Sunlight might not sound familiar to some of you, so let us tell you it is a German brand of the Erwin Hymer Group, and they recently revealed what they claim to be Europe’s first full-production all-wheel drive campervan.
The new Cliff 590 4x4 Adventure Edition campervan, which uses the 235-inch (5.98-meter) long Ford Transit powered by the 168 bhp (125,3 kW) diesel engine as a base, is not your regular RV for people looking to spend the day lounging around with a beer in their hand, though it could be perfect for those too.
The new campervan is for people who are looking for a means to a purpose. It’s designed to provide overnight accommodation for the restless souls who want a reliable van to take them on their next backcountry ski touring, kayaking, hiking, hunting, or surfing adventure. You name it, whatever your hobby, the new Cliff 590 promises to make it happen as it has all the tools you need to set out and explore.
“You've asked for it. We've built it. We are stoked, happy and proud to introduce our brand-new CLIFF 4x4 - a ride with no limits.”
Sunlight’s original Cliff 4x4 Adventure Van is what inspired the Cliff 590, but while the first was just a concept and was based on the Fiat Ducato, the production model they are now bringing forth explores Cliff’s full off-road potential. This is an upgraded model with a sporty appearance, ready to tackle any kind of wet, loose, or slick, muddy terrain. According to Sunlight’s website, its off-road capabilities have been tested in Albania by a pro rally driver.
And though some of the features seen on the concept are missing, Sunlight has equipped the new all-wheel drive campervan with a plethora of extras and enhancements, such as bespoke Adventure 4x4 decals and black 16-inch alloy wheels. Premium framed windows, a larger-than-usual outdoor awning, storage shelves integrated along the rear, and ambient lighting in the seating area are also part of the package.
maximize space. Nomads will find customized Adventure 4x4 furnishing in there and a pleasant color scheme. The van features a rear bed layout with a 76 x 58-in (192 x 147-cm) transverse double bed and a tapered kitchen block designed to open up more space around the front dinette and sliding side-door entry.
However, there is still enough space in the two-block kitchen to house a dual-burner stove with 12V ignition, a sink, the worktop, and a double-door 70-liter compressor fridge.
There is also a mini wet bathroom inside the van, which is located between the rear bed and front dinette. It is separated, along with the sink and roof compartments, from the rest of the vehicle via a foldable door. The interior height is 6.6 feet (2.02 meters) throughout, which means you can move freely and enjoy great headspace.
The latest details about the new Cliff 4x4 campervan have been released at the end of June, but we are yet to find out when the new campervan model will be available and how much nomads will have to pay for it. Sunlight does promise “an unbeatable price/performance ratio,” but we’ll have to wait and see.
For reference, the Fiat Ducato-based (RAM ProMaster) 2022 Cliff 600 Adventure Edition, which does not come with all-wheel drive, starts at €50,199 ($51,125).
Until you get the chance to take the off-road campervan for a spin yourself, watch this short video of a pro rally driver putting the Cliff 590 4x4 to the test in various lesser-explored areas of Albania.
The new Cliff 590 4x4 Adventure Edition campervan, which uses the 235-inch (5.98-meter) long Ford Transit powered by the 168 bhp (125,3 kW) diesel engine as a base, is not your regular RV for people looking to spend the day lounging around with a beer in their hand, though it could be perfect for those too.
The new campervan is for people who are looking for a means to a purpose. It’s designed to provide overnight accommodation for the restless souls who want a reliable van to take them on their next backcountry ski touring, kayaking, hiking, hunting, or surfing adventure. You name it, whatever your hobby, the new Cliff 590 promises to make it happen as it has all the tools you need to set out and explore.
“You've asked for it. We've built it. We are stoked, happy and proud to introduce our brand-new CLIFF 4x4 - a ride with no limits.”
Sunlight’s original Cliff 4x4 Adventure Van is what inspired the Cliff 590, but while the first was just a concept and was based on the Fiat Ducato, the production model they are now bringing forth explores Cliff’s full off-road potential. This is an upgraded model with a sporty appearance, ready to tackle any kind of wet, loose, or slick, muddy terrain. According to Sunlight’s website, its off-road capabilities have been tested in Albania by a pro rally driver.
And though some of the features seen on the concept are missing, Sunlight has equipped the new all-wheel drive campervan with a plethora of extras and enhancements, such as bespoke Adventure 4x4 decals and black 16-inch alloy wheels. Premium framed windows, a larger-than-usual outdoor awning, storage shelves integrated along the rear, and ambient lighting in the seating area are also part of the package.
maximize space. Nomads will find customized Adventure 4x4 furnishing in there and a pleasant color scheme. The van features a rear bed layout with a 76 x 58-in (192 x 147-cm) transverse double bed and a tapered kitchen block designed to open up more space around the front dinette and sliding side-door entry.
However, there is still enough space in the two-block kitchen to house a dual-burner stove with 12V ignition, a sink, the worktop, and a double-door 70-liter compressor fridge.
There is also a mini wet bathroom inside the van, which is located between the rear bed and front dinette. It is separated, along with the sink and roof compartments, from the rest of the vehicle via a foldable door. The interior height is 6.6 feet (2.02 meters) throughout, which means you can move freely and enjoy great headspace.
The latest details about the new Cliff 4x4 campervan have been released at the end of June, but we are yet to find out when the new campervan model will be available and how much nomads will have to pay for it. Sunlight does promise “an unbeatable price/performance ratio,” but we’ll have to wait and see.
For reference, the Fiat Ducato-based (RAM ProMaster) 2022 Cliff 600 Adventure Edition, which does not come with all-wheel drive, starts at €50,199 ($51,125).
Until you get the chance to take the off-road campervan for a spin yourself, watch this short video of a pro rally driver putting the Cliff 590 4x4 to the test in various lesser-explored areas of Albania.