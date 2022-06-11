Sunlight and Vapor Explode Off F-35 Lightning Wings in Amazing Visual Display

There are less than a handful of fifth-generation fighter aircraft in this world, and that would have you believe that it’s very hard for any of them to outclass the others in any respect. Yet, given how of the four that exist one is no longer being made, and the other two are Russian and Chinese, hence we don’t get to see them all that much, there is one undisputed leader of this select pack: the F-35 Lightning.
Flying in service of the American military (the U.S. Marine Corps got it first) for just seven years, the Lockheed Martin machine is already a favorite for the modernization efforts of allied nations, a constant presence in military exercises conducted around the world, and a real crowd pleaser at air shows all over America.
Tasked with keeping the aircraft in the headlines is a special demonstration team, led by Major Kristin Wolfe. She’s a presence we’ve gotten used to these past few years, thanks to the constant releases of amazing Air Force shots centered on the pilot and her plane.
The latest image, made public by the military branch in late May, shows the demo F-35 flying over the Travis Air Force Base in California, during an event titled Wings Over Solano.
We get to see the F-35’s top end during one of the maneuvers conducted there, with the canopy glittering some dark and coppery hues, and the concentrated flame of the afterburner shooting out the rear.
But the real spectacle is on the thing’s wings, with the lower one almost completely covered in water vapor, and the upper one shooting off an uncanny brilliance, thanks to combination between vapor and blinnding light exploding off the wing.
If you plan on catching the Major and her toy in action this month, you should know the F-35 demo team will be traveling to a single air show, scheduled to take place at the Hill Air Force Base in Utah on June 25.
