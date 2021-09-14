4 Last Joyride Before Sale Turns Flipped C8 Chevy Corvette Into Possible Write-Off

2 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Virtually Dresses Up in Hypersonic Gray to Ease the Wait

1 1995 C4 Chevy Corvette ZR-1 Has Just 11k Miles, Up for Grabs as Rare Find

More on this:

“Summer Flared” 1965 Chevy Corvette Roadster Fails to Sell, Gets Back Online ASAP

Popular as it may be as a series, sometimes certain Corvette examples simply don’t resonate with the fan base. Although looking like a very tastefully modified Sting Ray, this Chevy might eventually fit the negative bill. 25 photos



The buy-it-now price was set at a rather hefty $46,950 and even after 34 people jumped in on the bidding rollercoaster, the reserve was still not met. So, the timed auction ended with no sale at the highest bid of $35,100. Luckily for anyone that’s still interested in buying this particular Corvette Roadster, the Chevy went back online at once and there is also a bit of good news.



Now, the fixed price has gone down to $43,950 and logic tells us the reserve threshold was also lowered. Still, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea since



The odd color choice could be one for the subtle type, especially since it bodes well for the contrasting white top and black/white interior elements. There’s also a chrome bumper delete, an L88-style hood to cover the built 327ci V8 with forged and balanced pistons, those “Summer” fender flares, as well as triple taillights, among others.



The modified V8 is hooked to a four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst stick shift, and the “America’s sports car” has always been heralded for the fact it delivers fast and affordable fun. Although, at times, it seems that not simultaneously. As an example, we kept this bespoke 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Roadster “Custom Corvette Summer” flared example a bit too long on the watchlist. It was on sale via eBay user retiredklassics for a while, but it somehow slipped off my radar long enough for the auction to end without a happy new owner.The buy-it-now price was set at a rather hefty $46,950 and even after 34 people jumped in on the bidding rollercoaster, the reserve was still not met. So, the timed auction ended with no sale at the highest bid of $35,100. Luckily for anyone that’s still interested in buying this particular Corvette Roadster, the Chevy went back online at once and there is also a bit of good news.Now, the fixed price has gone down to $43,950 and logic tells us the reserve threshold was also lowered. Still, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea since bidding kicks off at no less than $20k. It does have some highlights to try and lure in the audience, though.The odd color choice could be one for the subtle type, especially since it bodes well for the contrasting white top and black/white interior elements. There’s also a chrome bumper delete, an L88-style hood to cover the built 327ci V8 with forged and balanced pistons, those “Summer” fender flares, as well as triple taillights, among others.The modified V8 is hooked to a four-speed manual transmission with a Hurst stick shift, and the Chevy also has a brand-new top as well as leather bucket seats with cloth inserts among the creature comforts. Last, but not least, the odometer reads 65,004 miles (104,614 km). It is though unknown if they’re original or belong to the nasty TMU category.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.