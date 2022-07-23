Subtly-Modded 2001 Ducati 748 Isn’t Quite Perfect, But You’ll Dig It Nonetheless

More on this:

1 Porsche Design to Auction Off Its Celebratory Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa

2 Low-Mileage 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1 Is the Stuff of Legend, Wants a Serious Relationship

3 8K-Mile Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE Rides on Forged Aftermarket Wheels Shod in Dunlop Tires

4 1967 Ford Mustang Is So Pink It'll Give You Chores, Ask You When You're Going to Marry It

5 Ducati MotoE Prototype Reveals Its Secrets, 2023 Can't Come Soon Enough