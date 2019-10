And it goes without saying that a widebody kit is the most popular mod for the Japanese sportscar, right up there with a wing that gives the arched posterior some extra glow.Of course many, if not most of those who perform aerodynamic work on the Mk V Toyota Supra, go for all-out designs. In fact, here's an example delivered by the Pandem kit and here's another one , which might just make the first look tame, despite the aero hardware being supplied by the same Japanese aftermarket developer.Then again, we can also talk about the subtleties of such operations and this is where the rendering sitting before us comes into play.This pixel work gifts the sportscar with a "smooth operator" widebody look, the kind an untrained eye might mistake for the factory styling cues.And the same can be said about the wing, which might just pass as a development coming from the automotive producer's go-fast arm that is TRD (Toyota Racing Development).In fact, these pixels come from Jonsibal, a digital artist whose work we've admired on many occasions. And if you're looking for an easy answer of why things look like so, just check out the way in which those custom wheels fit the whole thing.Oh, and let's not overlook the Castrol livery of the Supra, which connects the toy with the motorsport heritage of its maker.PS: Some of you might wish to see other forms of the said artist's pixel play. So, to stick to the 2020 Toyota Supra theme, here's another widebody take on the matter, coming from the same gear head.