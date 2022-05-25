Subaru WRX STI Driver Takes On Ford F-150 Raptor on Off-Road Barrel Race, Dings His Car

It would be hard to guess which car would emerge victorious in a drag race between a 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor and a 2020 Subaru WRX STI. But what if we change the stakes and take them off-road? Some would argue the STI has the upper hand being a thorough-breed rally car. In his latest episode, YouTuber Cleetus McFarland put his beloved Raptor to the test.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor 37-inch tire package costs $7,800 on top of the starting price. Not too many people are willing to throw out that kind of money. But if you are looking to do the upgrades yourself, you have to be content with cutting up your new Raptor’s fenders.
McFarland found out the hard way upgrading his Raptor with 37-inch tires and later opted for 35s. The 37-inch tires kept rubbing on the fenders at certain angles.
After fitting some rad RTR wheels, 35-inch tires, and doing an air-intake upgrade on his new 2022 Raptor, famous YouTuber and race driver Cleetus McFarland went out to test his truck’s new-found power.
As fate would have it, there’s always an STI owner lurking in an open ground waiting for a challenge. Consequently, Josh, the Subaru owner, called out McFarland for an off-road barrel race.
The 2022 Ford Raptor comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, mated to a paddle-shift 10-speed automatic transmission, making 450 hp (456 ps) at 5,000 rpm 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque.
The 2020 Subaru WRX STI, on the other hand, packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-four engine, paired to a six-speed manual transmission, making 310 hp (314 ps) at 6,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft of torque (393 Nm). The Raptor will do a quarter-mile in 13.9-seconds compared to the STI’s 14.2 seconds.
On the first round, the WRX STI pulled a fast one on the F-150 Raptor, making it to the barrel ahead of the Ford Raptor. But after making the turn, it span out, and the Raptor took off with a solid win.
It wasn’t a good race for the Subaru. To make matters worse, Josh dinged it on the front bumper and the rear fenders when turning. He wasn’t giving up that easy. After all, he had nothing to lose after dinging his new car.
We won’t get into the details of the second race. Instead, we will let you watch the action in the video below.
